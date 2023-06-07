All active Genshin Impact redeem codes in June 2023

HoYoverse released a number of Genshin Impact redemption codes on May 24, 2023, that were exchangeable for several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and Adventurer's Experience. However, most of them have expired, and only a couple of codes are currently active. Luckily for players, those redemption codes can be used to obtain Primogems rewards.

It is important to remember that these freebies don't have a definite expiry date but can become invalid at any time. Thus, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact active redemption codes in June 2023 and their associated rewards

Redeem codes in June (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the two Genshin Impact codes that are currently active in June 2023 and their associated rewards:

WTQ2E83WS869

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x50

Hero's Wit x3

The expiry date of the first code is unknown at the moment, but there is no telling when it might become invalid. Therefore, it is recommended that all Genshin Impact players redeem it as soon as possible if they haven't already done so.

It should also be noted that GENSHINGIFT is one of the oldest promotional codes in the game, so there is a chance that most Travelers may have already used it once before.

Each code can be used only once. Players won't receive rewards twice from the same code.

How to redeem codes

Most players probably already know how to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. This section is for those who are new to the game and might be in need of help. There are currently two ways to redeem a promotional code in the title.

Option 1 - Official website

Official website of the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The first option requires you to visit the official Genshin Impact website. Click on the Redeem Code option in the main menu on top of the screen and log in using your game account details. Finally, select the server you play in, type in the valid redemption code, and click on Redeem.

Option 2 - In the game

Using the in-game settings to redeem a code (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method is to redeem the codes in-game. Open the Paimon Menu and then head to the Account option. Finally, click on Redeem Now, enter the valid code, and press Exchange.

The rewards are usually sent to an account instantly, but it can sometimes take up to 15 minutes. Travelers can claim the freebies from the in-game mailbox feature.

