Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for free Primogems in June 2023

Players can use a few Genshin Impact Redeem Codes in June 2023 for free Primogems. Some of the following codes don't include that precious currency but instead feature other items. Some players will want to get all the freebies currently available, so let's check out all the Redemption Codes present in June 2023. Note that some of the following codes could expire later this month.

Likewise, new ones can also be added. A good example would be the potential Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program codes expected to arrive near the end of June. The current Prime Gaming promotion is over, so there isn't much else to expect apart from random collaborations and web events down the line.

List of all Genshin Impact Redeem Codes in June 2023 for free Primogems and other loot

You can get a decent amount of Primogems for hardly any effort (Image via HoYoverse)

There currently aren't many Redeem Codes available to use in June 2023:

WTQ2E83WS869

GENSHINGIFT

The total rewards for using both codes listed above are as follows:

110 Primogems

5x Adventurer's Experience

3x Hero's Wit

Three identical codes were introduced in late May for Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, Jueyun Chili Chicken, Mora, and Exp Materials. However, they had already expired by the time this article was written. The only usable Redeem Codes available are the ones listed above.

Note: This list doesn't include uniquely-generated codes from third-party collabs or web events that may happen in the future.

How to use these Genshin Impact Redeem Codes

An example of a player entering a code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Most players should already have an idea of how to redeem everything, but this section of the article is dedicated to new players who need assistance. There are two options to cover:

The website method The game method

You can only use a Redeem Code once, regardless of how you enter it. The official website is "genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift," so copy and paste that URL or manually search for it on Google. You should see something similar to the above photo.

Log in if you haven't done so already, select a server, and then paste the Redemption Code. Afterward, click on "Redeem" and repeat the process if you have more rewards to claim. All Primogems and other items will be delivered to your in-game mail.

This is the game method (Image via HoYoverse)

The game method involves players booting up Genshin Impact and opening the Paimon Menu. You then select Settings, followed by Account. From there, pick "Redeem Now" and paste a Redemption Code there. Once you memorize whichever method you prefer, you can stick with it for future codes. The whole process should only take you about a minute to do.

Make sure to stay tuned in to the official Genshin Impact Twitter account for when the 3.8 Special Program will air. Even if you miss the livestream, the Redeem Codes worth 300 Primogems in total will be plastered all over social media and on various other sites. Just remember that those 3.8 codes will expire in roughly a day, so it's in a player's best interest to use them as soon as possible.

