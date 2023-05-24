Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem codes to get free Primogems and more rewards

There are currently several Genshin Impact 3.7 redeem codes to use by the start of the new version update, some of which will give players Primogems. This guide includes all available promotional codes that players can use in either the game or the official website. Either method works, so choose whichever one is more convenient for you.

The following codes can only be redeemed once per account. They have been tested to work as of May 24, 2023, which is when Genshin Impact 3.7 launched. New codes may become available in the coming weeks. On a related note, this article doesn't include any third-party crossover codes since those are usually unique to a person and are only available in select countries.

List of all Genshin Impact 3.7 redeem codes for free Primogems and other loot

There are a few codes to use right now (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all codes to redeem in this update:

GENSHINGIFT

GA9FPD42SJ4V

WTQ2E83WS869

5B93WJMGXVFZ

3SRJF25GXCU5

9S83F34ZFDVV

Copy one of these codes and use them on the official website or game to claim some rewards via the in-game mail. Repeat the process for all redeem codes listed above.

Here is a list of all the items you'll get for doing so:

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit GA9FPD42SJ4V: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience WTQ2E83WS869: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience 5B93WJMGXVFZ & 3SRJF25GXCU5 & 9S83F34ZFDVV: 10x Adventurer's Experience + 10,000 Mora + 5x Fine Enhancement Ore + 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles + 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken

Note: The last three codes all have identical rewards.

That's a grand total of 170 Primogems, which would be enough for a single pull on any banner. The other rewards are far more minor by comparison, but they're still free for the player to enjoy.

How to use these Genshin Impact 3.7 redeem codes

This is the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

Search for Genshin Impact redeem codes to see the content shown above as the first link. Alternatively, visit the official website and then navigate to this section. From here, log in if you haven't done so already. Select the server you play on, paste the code, and then click on "Redeem."

Make sure to paste one code at a time.

This is the game method (Image via HoYoverse)

The game method is pretty simple, too. If you want to use it, follow these steps:

Pause the game and go to Settings. Select Account and then Redeem Now. Paste the Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes individually to claim your free Primogems and other rewards.

Keep an eye out for the version 3.8 redeem codes, which are expected to be released 10 to 12 days before the update comes out. HoYoverse has yet to announce the release date for version 3.8, so stay tuned for the latest news. Until then, make sure to use all of the above Genshin Impact 3.7 redeem codes since all but GENSHINGIFT will expire in the future.

In related news, Travelers should also expect to get their Wings of the Starlight Feast sometime in June 2023 if they have used at least four Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Bundles thus far.

Poll : 0 votes