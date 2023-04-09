Genshin Impact Prime Gaming bundle skin: Wings of Starlit Feast release date and details

Technically speaking, Genshin Impact's Wings of Starlit Feast has different release dates, depending on the server the player uses. For example, Chinese players can already have it, thanks to the Pizza Hut collab. This article will focus more on how global players can get this wind glider via Prime Gaming. HoYoverse revealed all of the relevant information back on February 17, 2023.

Some might have missed it, meaning this article will recap all the important information. Travelers who claim at least four of the eight Prime Gaming bundles are eligible to automatically receive the Wings of Starlit Feast approximately 30 days after the promotion ends.

How to get the Wings of Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact: Prime Gaming bonuses

Genshin Impact players might have already claimed four Prime Gaming offers by now. However, there are some caveats worth addressing:

Redeem Codes: You need to actually use the Redeem Codes to be eligible. Simply clicking on the purple claim button on Prime Gaming isn't enough.

You need to actually use the Redeem Codes to be eligible. Simply clicking on the purple claim button on Prime Gaming isn't enough. Availability: This content is not available for Celestia and Irminsul servers.

This content is not available for Celestia and Irminsul servers. Platform eligibility: Players on all platforms can receive it.

The release date for the Wings of Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact is 30 days after the promotion ends, and HoYoverse stated that the final Prime Gaming Bundle expires on May 31, 2023. This means Travelers could get the Wind Glider skin sometime in June 2023.

A closer look at the new Wind Glider skin (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who cannot possibly claim four bundles now will not be able to get the Wings of Starlit Feast unless another real-life crossover event like the Pizza Hut one comes to their area. By the time this article was written, the sixth bundle of eight was already available.

Redeeming more than four bundles doesn't do anything except give Travelers individual rewards for those Prime Gaming offers.

Don't forget to claim Prime Gaming bundles

Some players might be able to claim four bundles and haven't done so yet (Image via HoYoverse)

If you can still obtain four Prime Gaming bundles before the promotion ends, don't forget to claim them. Remember that it doesn't matter which four of the eight offers you redeem. All that matters is that you go to Prime Gaming, get the Redeem Code, and use it on either the official website or in the game.

All eligible Genshin Impact players should receive the Wings of Starlit Feast around the same time.

How to change Wind Gliders in Genshin Impact

Select the Wind Glider section here to pick the one you're looking for (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have finally received the Wind Glider skin through your in-game mail sometime in May or June 2023, you can do the following to equip it:

Open up the Paimon Menu. Select "Character." Pick whichever unit you want to customize. Select the "Dressing Room" option on the bottom right. Select the "Wind Glider" option. From here, you can pick Wings of Starlit Feast.

Any character can equip this Wind Glider skin in Genshin Impact. There is no information on if the Wings of Starlit Feast will be obtainable in a future patch past this Prime Gaming promotion. There is no in-game advantage to getting this cosmetic override.

