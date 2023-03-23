Genshin Impact Prime Bundle 6/8: How to claim free rewards and a Wind Glider skin

Genshin Impact players have until April 19, 2023, to claim the sixth Prime Bundle. If this is their fourth bundle, they are eligible to claim a free Wind Glider skin. Travelers who haven't collected any of Prime Gaming's offers for Genshin Impact thus far cannot obtain this Wind Glider skin.

Only three bundles are left for this calendar year, meaning that Travelers should have at least acquired one of them beforehand to get Wings of Starlit Feast.

If you are not a Prime Gaming subscriber, you need to either:

Become one (there are free trials for those curious). Get a subscriber to give you their codes.

This guide explains how everything works in more detail, starting with how you can get the redeem code.

How to get the sixth Prime Bundle for Genshin Impact

This is what Bundle #6 of 8 looks like on the official site (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to get the redeem code from Prime:

Log into your Prime/Amazon account if you haven't done so already. Visit Prime Gaming's official website. Search for "Genshin Impact." You should see something that says "Prime Bundle #6 of 8." Click on it. Click on the purple button that reads, "Get in-game content." Copy the code given to you.

It is vital to mention that just following these steps is not enough to get the Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider skin. You need to actually redeem the code in Genshin Impact or on the official site for it to count.

Likewise, it is possible for a friend to give you their code, and you can claim it. Doing so counts toward the minimum of four bundles that Travelers must claim to get the new Wind Glider skin.

How to use a redeem code in Genshin Impact

This is how the website's Redeem Code section looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

You have two options when it comes to how you can redeem your Prime Bundle:

Through the official website Through the game

Either method works fine. Pick whichever is more convenient for you. If you prefer to redeem your Prime Bundle through the official website, here is how you can do it:

Find Genshin Impact's official website. Click on the 'REDEEM CODE' section near the top. Log in if you haven't done so yet. Select your server. Paste the code. Click on "Redeem." Pick up the gift from your in-game mail.

For those curious, Prime Bundle #6 gives players one Fragile Resin, 20,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Enhancement Ores.

This is what the in-game method looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players might wish to enter the redeem code into Genshin Impact instead. To do this, just boot up the game and open the settings menu. From there, go to Account and then select "Redeem Now" to get a pop-up that accepts redeem codes.

As mentioned earlier, Travelers will be eligible for the Wings of the Starlit Feast Wind Glider skin if they have redeemed four or more Prime Bundles. This gift will automatically be delivered to a player's account if they qualify.

This Wind Glider skin was obtainable in China for players who partook in a limited-time Pizza Hut crossover event.

