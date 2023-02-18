How to get Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider in Genshin Impact

Most Genshin Impact players have to be Prime Gaming members to obtain the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider. There's also a Pizza Hut collab that can provide the same opportunity, but that's region-locked to China. Hence, this guide will focus on a more practical method available to the playerbase.

Each month between December 2022 and May 2023 featured a bundle that Prime Gaming members could claim. If they claim at least four of them, they will be bestowed with the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider within the first two weeks of June 2023.

This is how you can obtain Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider in Genshin Impact

It's possible to have already collected four bundles from Prime Gaming (Image via Prime)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to claiming the bundles necessary for the Wings of the Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact:

Log into your Prime account. Search for "Genshin Impact" on the official Prime Gaming website. Click on the purple "Claim" button. Click on the purple "Get in-game content" button on the new page. Copy and paste the codes into the Genshin Impact or its official website. Do this with four separate bundles. The new wind glider will be delivered to your account early June 2023.

The steps to fulfilling these requirements are already possible. Here is when the first four bundles were available:

Bundle #1: From December 12, 2022, to December 25, 2022

Bundle #2: From December 25 to January 17, 2023

Bundle #3: From January 18, 2023, to February 7, 2023

Bundle #4: From February 8, 2023, to March 2, 2023

If you missed any of the above, you must claim future Prime Gaming bundles as they become available.

Notes about the Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider

Not every region has access to Prime Gaming bundles. Only the following Genshin Impact servers can claim it:

America

Europe

Asia

TW, HK, MO

Celestia and Irminsul servers are not eligible. Here are some other notes that Travelers need to know:

You need to actually redeem the codes you claim. Just clicking on the "Claim" button on Prime Gaming isn't enough.

You must claim at least four Prime Gaming bundles this year. It doesn't matter which four of the eight you claim.

These codes expire after a while, so make sure to use them as soon as possible.

All platforms can get this reward.

All odd-numbered bundles give players Primogems, while even-numbered ones hand them Fragile Resin. There are a few other miscellaneous rewards sprinkled in these offers, but they're far more minor by comparison.

You need this service to get the codes to claim the free wind glider (Image via HoYoverse)

People without Prime Gaming membership cannot get the four codes required to claim the Wings of the Starlit Feast unless they have somebody give them those bundles.

Hence, Genshin Impact players are advised to subscribe to Prime Gaming if they want to guarantee a new wind glider and free Primogems.

