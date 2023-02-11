Genshin Impact Prime Gaming bundle code: How to claim rewards in February 2023

Prime Gaming members can get a good amount of rewards in Genshin Impact in February 2023 via the latest bundle. Keep in mind that it's only "free" in that players don't spend anything on Genshin Impact to get them. However, Prime Gaming is a monthly subscription that costs real-life money.

There are free trials available for this membership. This guide will assume that the reader already has this subscription and is curious to claim the bundle code from it in February 2023. More specifically, Bundle #4 is the one that is available for the remainder of this month.

How to get Prime Gaming bundle codes in Genshin Impact

You will see something similar if you search for the game on the official website (Image via Amazon)

Step 1: Go to the Prime Gaming website. Scroll down a little until you see a search bar. You can type "Genshin Impact" or just part of that phrase to see the Version 3.4 splashart. It will state, "Prime Bundle #4 of 8."

Click on it.

This offer ends on March 2, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

Step 2: Click on the purple button that says, "Get in-game content." You should see a code at this point. It will be unique to your account, so you won't randomly find one online unless somebody gives you their copy.

From here, you have two options regarding how to use the code:

Via the official website Via the game

Either method will suffice. Pick one that is more convenient for you.

Redeeming the unique Prime Gaming bundle code

You would see this if you use the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

You can go to Genshin Impact's official website and select the "REDEEM CODE" option at the top to see a screen similar to the one highlighted in the above image. From here, make sure to log in and select your server. The Character Nickname section will automatically be filled in.

All that's left to do is to post the Redemption Code and click on the Redeem button.

This is the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, some players may prefer the in-game method. Open up Settings from the Paimon Menu and go to Account. From here, head to Redeem Now and paste the code here before selecting the Exchange button. The main reason to use this method is that you can access your in-game mail to get the rewards quickly without swapping from a browser to get to the game.

Prime Gaming Bundle #4 rewards

These are the rewards for the rest of February 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Prime Gaming Bundle #4 rewards include:

1x Fragile Resin

20,000 Mora

8x Mystic Enhancement Ore

All even-numbered bundles have Fragile Resin as part of the loot, while odd-numbered ones feature Primogems. This means that the first new offer from March 3, 2023, will feature Primogems, so interested Travelers should keep an eye out for that date.

Do know that the process of claiming the rewards for future Prime Gaming Genshin Impact offers is the same as described in this guide. The only aspect that will change in the upcoming months is the exact rewards listed in these bundles.

Poll : Have you had Prime Gaming membership for several years now? Yes No 0 votes