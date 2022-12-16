Genshin Impact x Amazon Prime Gaming: Free Primogems and other bundle rewards guide

The annual Genshin Impact x Amazon Prime Gaming crossover is now live. Primogems and other free rewards will be scattered across eight bundles in total. These bundles will be available in different months from one another, meaning that players will have to regularly check Amazon Prime Gaming to see when they will be obtainable.

Receiving free Primogems and other loot is pretty simple. Essentially, Travelers must:

Claim a Redeem Code from Amazon Prime Gaming Use that Redeem Code in the game or on the official Genshin Impact website. Log in to the game and check your mail for the free reward.

These same steps are applicable to all eight bundles.

How to get free Primogems and other rewards from the Genshin Impact x Amazon Prime Gaming bundles

The first of the eight bundles (Image via Amazon, HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can only claim these bundles if they have an Amazon Prime Gaming membership. It's a paid subscription service that costs $14.99 a month, but you don't have to pay for the first 30 days as part of a free trial. There have also been free offers in the past that you might have accepted.

You will never be eligible for these rewards if you have zero intention of ever getting an Amazon Prime Gaming membership. The sole exception would be if a friend of yours claimed the bundle and gave you the Redeem Code. However, that would require them to have no interest in using the Redeem Code.

Note: Based on the 2021 bundles, it's safe to assume that Primogems are only available on odd-numbered bundles.

Claiming the free Primogems and other rewards

If you have membership, simply head to the Prime Gaming website and search for Genshin Impact. You will receive a Redeem Code by clicking on "Get in-game content." Afterward, you must use that Redeem Code.

To claim the reward in the game, do the following:

Boot up Genshin Impact. Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Go to 'Settings.' Go to 'Account.' Select 'Redeem Now.' Paste the Redeem Code here and select the 'Exchange' option.

Alternatively, you can go to the official Genshin Impact website, log in, and paste the Redeem Code there. Regardless of the method chosen, you will be able to claim the rewards via the in-game mail system.

Notes

This offer is pretty easy to find on the official website (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

The official webpage for this crossover web event states that the eight bundles will last from December 14, 2022, to May 24, 2023. This site even states:

"Additionally, any player that redeems 4 or more drops out of the 8 drops will receive a custom in-game reward at the end of the campaign."

It is yet to be revealed what that "custom in-game reward" is, but the end of the campaign is presumably May 24, 2023. At least four bundles are expected to contain Primogems. Thus, Travelers desperate for this precious currency have ample opportunity to pass this requirement.

Always keep an eye out for future drops, although Genshin Impact's popularity on social media ensures that you will likely hear about it one way or another.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : Do you have Prime Gaming membership? Yes No 0 votes