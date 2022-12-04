Genshin Impact 3.3 total Primogems estimate for F2P and Welkin Moon users

Travelers have plenty of opportunities to earn nearly 9,000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3 if they're F2P (free-to-play). Blessing of the Welkin Moon users can add an additional 3,780 to that total. It's worth noting that these numbers are only for those who play the title every day and do everything that's required of them.

Skipping content, such as Daily Commissions and the Spiral Abyss, will reduce the grand total of how much one can earn in the next update. It's okay not to get everything, but this guide will still include the ideal number of Primogems that you can make based on some calculations.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Expected Primogems for F2P and Welkin Moon users

Daily Commissions are just one small part of the calculations (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some estimates regarding the number of Primogems that F2P players can earn in Genshin Impact 3.3:

Maintenance Compensation: 600

600 Commissions: 2,520 (60 per day for 42 days)

2,520 (60 per day for 42 days) Spiral Abyss: 1,800

1,800 Events: 2,250 (three events that give 420, plus the flagship event that gives 990)

2,250 (three events that give 420, plus the flagship event that gives 990) Genius Invokation TCG: 600

600 World Quests: 80

80 Archon Quest: 60

60 Achievements: 335

335 HoYoLAB Check-In: 100

100 Test Runs: 80

80 Web Events: 100

100 Regular Redeem Codes: 100

100 3.4 Redeem Codes: 300

That's 8,925 Primogems in total. Do note that this calculation doesn't take into account Intertwined Fates. If gamers wanted to include that, they could get five of those from Paimon's Bargains and four more from the Battle Pass.

Blessing of the Welkin Moon users will get extra Primogems

Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscribers will see something similar to this screen when claiming daily Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players may wish to subscribe to the Blessing of the Welkin Moon deal. If that's the case, they will receive 90 Primogems every day for 30 days. Version 3.3 is expected to be 42 days long. Hence, a player who gets 90 Primogems a day for 42 days will have 3,780 in total.

There are also technically 300 Genesis Crystals that you can earn per Blessing of the Welkin Moon. Since you are purchasing two of them for Genshin Impact 3.3, you will ultimately have 600 Genesis Crystals, which you may or may not wish to convert to Primogems. The conversion rate is 1:1.

Other sources for getting currency

There is one more way for F2P players to earn this precious currency. If you choose to become a streamer and sign up for the Version 3.3 Creator Program, you can receive the following Primogems:

Stream for 6 hours: 200

200 Stream for 9 hours: 250

250 Stream for 12 hours: 350

350 Stream for 30 hours: 800

800 Reach a milestone of three stream hours for one week: 50

50 Reach a milestone of three stream hours for two weeks: 100

100 Reach a milestone of three stream hours for three weeks: 150

There is also a leaderboard, with the top five average concurrent viewers earning 5,000 Primogems. Other positions of note include:

Top 6~20: 3,200

3,200 Top 21~50: 1,600

1,600 Top 51~100: 1,200

1,200 Top 101~200: 800

800 Top 201~600: 600

You can also watch 120 minutes of a Genshin Impact 3.3 stream to earn 30 more Primogems. Otherwise, the only other main way to get this precious resource is to buy Genesis Crystals and convert them into Primogems.

