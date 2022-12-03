How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact via Streamer event

Aspiring Genshin Impact streamers have a new opportunity to earn real-life cash and plenty of Primogems with the latest event. HoYoverse advertises up to $13,000 in USD as the cash incentive for the Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event.

There are several rules that you need to know before you try and become a big-time streamer for Genshin Impact. This article will cover the following:

When you have to register

When to start streaming

How everything works

If you don't follow the rules, you won't win any money or free Primogems from HoYoverse. Thus, it's important to do everything according to their guidelines.

How you can earn money and free Primogems in Genshin Impact's Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event

Click to View More Content >>

Here is a general overview of Genshin Impact's Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event:

When to register: 7 pm (UTC+8) on December 2 to 3 pm (UTC+8) on December 9

7 pm (UTC+8) on December 2 to 3 pm (UTC+8) on December 9 When to stream: December 7, when Genshin Impact 3.3 launches

December 7, when Genshin Impact 3.3 launches Event period: December 7 to 28, 2022

December 7 to 28, 2022 Reward Calculation: December 28, 2022, to January 9, 2023

It is vital to mention that anybody who registers after December 7 cannot start streaming until December 9 for any eligible rewards. Ergo, signing up as soon as possible is in your best interest.

You will receive a welcome email between December 12 and 13, 2022.

Note: You must stream for six hours or more to be eligible for the rewards

How to register

You have to click on "Register Now" once you're on the official page (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can get started:

Go to the Version 3.3 Creator Program page (here's a link) and sign up there. Connect an email with your HoYoverse account (all servers are applicable for this event). Make sure to register before December 7 to start streaming on the day of the new update.

Once you have successfully registered for the Version 3.3 Creator Program, wait until Genshin Impact 3.3 launches on December 7, 2022. When that day arrives, you must stream on Twitch for six hours or more within the Genshin Impact category.

Any possible rewards will be delivered to streamers "no later than 30 business days after the event has concluded."

Note: AFK streams count as cheating and will get you indefinitely suspended from these types of events. Do not attempt to do that. Likewise, don't use the Genshin Impact category, but play a different game on the stream.

Note #2: You cannot talk about leaks of an upcoming update, either.

Streaming rewards

Streamers have to use Twitch, as other streaming platforms do not work (Image via Twitch)

Here is how many hours you need to stream to get as many Primogems as possible:

6 hours: 200 Primogems

200 Primogems 9 hours: 250 Primogems

250 Primogems 12 hours: 350 Primogems

350 Primogems 30 hours: 800 Primogems

You will receive a grand total of 1,600 Primogems if you stream for 30 hours. Likewise, here are some more opportunities:

Reach a milestone of three stream hours for one week: 50 Primogems

50 Primogems Reach a milestone of three stream hours for two weeks: 100 Primogems

100 Primogems Reach a milestone of three stream hours for three weeks: 150 Primogems

This means you can receive 300 more free Primogems for regularly streaming for three weeks.

You have to be streaming Version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a limit to how many sets of these rewards can be reached. If all limits are achieved, the rewards will be given to those with the highest average concurrent viewers. There is also an "Aim for the Leaderboard" reward for "Most Hours Watched":

Top 1: $9,000

$9,000 Top 2: $6,000

$6,000 Top 3: $4,000

$4,000 Top 4: $3,000

$3,000 Top 5: $2,000

$2,000 Top 6~20: $800

$800 Top 21~50: $300

$300 Top 51~100: $100

There is also a category for "Average Concurrent Viewers:

Top 1: $4,000 and 5,000 Primogems

$4,000 and 5,000 Primogems Top 2: $3,000 and 5,000 Primogems

$3,000 and 5,000 Primogems Top 3: $2,000 and 5,000 Primogems

$2,000 and 5,000 Primogems Top 4: $1,000 and 5,000 Primogems

$1,000 and 5,000 Primogems Top 5: $500 and 5,000 Primogems

$500 and 5,000 Primogems Top 6~20: $300 and 3,200 Primogems

$300 and 3,200 Primogems Top 21~50: $100 and 1,600 Primogems

$100 and 1,600 Primogems Top 51~100: 1200 Primogems

1200 Primogems Top 101~200: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems Top 201~600: 600 Primogems

Your UID must be visible on the bottom right if you plan to stream Genshin Impact 3.3 for this event.

Watching Rewards

Viewers can watch streamers play Genshin Impact 3.3 for more rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Twitch viewers will also have the opportunity to claim some rewards. Here is how much time they need to spend watching the Genshin Impact channel and their corresponding rewards:

15 minutes: 20,000 Mora

20,000 Mora 30 minutes: 4x Sanctifying Unction

4x Sanctifying Unction 60 minutes: 5x Mystic Enhancement Ore

5x Mystic Enhancement Ore 90 minutes: 3x Hero's Wits

3x Hero's Wits 120 minutes: 30 Primogems

This means you can watch some Genshin Impact streams for two hours to receive 30 free Primogems. You must link a HoYoverse account to Twitch and then enable Twitch drops to receive these rewards.

If you don't link everything properly, you won't get freebies.

