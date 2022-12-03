How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact via Streamer event

Aspiring Genshin Impact streamers have a new opportunity to earn real-life cash and plenty of Primogems with the latest event. HoYoverse advertises up to $13,000 in USD as the cash incentive for the Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event.
There are several rules that you need to know before you try and become a big-time streamer for Genshin Impact. This article will cover the following:
- When you have to register
- When to start streaming
- How everything works
If you don't follow the rules, you won't win any money or free Primogems from HoYoverse. Thus, it's important to do everything according to their guidelines.
How you can earn money and free Primogems in Genshin Impact's Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event
Here is a general overview of Genshin Impact's Twitch Streamer Recruitment Event:
- When to register: 7 pm (UTC+8) on December 2 to 3 pm (UTC+8) on December 9
- When to stream: December 7, when Genshin Impact 3.3 launches
- Event period: December 7 to 28, 2022
- Reward Calculation: December 28, 2022, to January 9, 2023
It is vital to mention that anybody who registers after December 7 cannot start streaming until December 9 for any eligible rewards. Ergo, signing up as soon as possible is in your best interest.
You will receive a welcome email between December 12 and 13, 2022.
Note: You must stream for six hours or more to be eligible for the rewards
How to register
Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can get started:
- Go to the Version 3.3 Creator Program page (here's a link) and sign up there.
- Connect an email with your HoYoverse account (all servers are applicable for this event).
- Make sure to register before December 7 to start streaming on the day of the new update.
Once you have successfully registered for the Version 3.3 Creator Program, wait until Genshin Impact 3.3 launches on December 7, 2022. When that day arrives, you must stream on Twitch for six hours or more within the Genshin Impact category.
Any possible rewards will be delivered to streamers "no later than 30 business days after the event has concluded."
Note: AFK streams count as cheating and will get you indefinitely suspended from these types of events. Do not attempt to do that. Likewise, don't use the Genshin Impact category, but play a different game on the stream.
Note #2: You cannot talk about leaks of an upcoming update, either.
Streaming rewards
Here is how many hours you need to stream to get as many Primogems as possible:
- 6 hours: 200 Primogems
- 9 hours: 250 Primogems
- 12 hours: 350 Primogems
- 30 hours: 800 Primogems
You will receive a grand total of 1,600 Primogems if you stream for 30 hours. Likewise, here are some more opportunities:
- Reach a milestone of three stream hours for one week: 50 Primogems
- Reach a milestone of three stream hours for two weeks: 100 Primogems
- Reach a milestone of three stream hours for three weeks: 150 Primogems
This means you can receive 300 more free Primogems for regularly streaming for three weeks.
There is a limit to how many sets of these rewards can be reached. If all limits are achieved, the rewards will be given to those with the highest average concurrent viewers. There is also an "Aim for the Leaderboard" reward for "Most Hours Watched":
- Top 1: $9,000
- Top 2: $6,000
- Top 3: $4,000
- Top 4: $3,000
- Top 5: $2,000
- Top 6~20: $800
- Top 21~50: $300
- Top 51~100: $100
There is also a category for "Average Concurrent Viewers:
- Top 1: $4,000 and 5,000 Primogems
- Top 2: $3,000 and 5,000 Primogems
- Top 3: $2,000 and 5,000 Primogems
- Top 4: $1,000 and 5,000 Primogems
- Top 5: $500 and 5,000 Primogems
- Top 6~20: $300 and 3,200 Primogems
- Top 21~50: $100 and 1,600 Primogems
- Top 51~100: 1200 Primogems
- Top 101~200: 800 Primogems
- Top 201~600: 600 Primogems
Your UID must be visible on the bottom right if you plan to stream Genshin Impact 3.3 for this event.
Watching Rewards
Twitch viewers will also have the opportunity to claim some rewards. Here is how much time they need to spend watching the Genshin Impact channel and their corresponding rewards:
- 15 minutes: 20,000 Mora
- 30 minutes: 4x Sanctifying Unction
- 60 minutes: 5x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 90 minutes: 3x Hero's Wits
- 120 minutes: 30 Primogems
This means you can watch some Genshin Impact streams for two hours to receive 30 free Primogems. You must link a HoYoverse account to Twitch and then enable Twitch drops to receive these rewards.
If you don't link everything properly, you won't get freebies.
