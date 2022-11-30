Genshin Impact web event link and guide to get 120 Primogems in Carefree Dreamland

Genshin Impact has released a new limited-time web event called Carefree Dreamland. Players now have the opportunity to win 120 Primogems by participating in it and completing the event's challenges.

Available from November 25 to December 4, 2022, the web event allows players to build Aranara Village and make them wear different costumes. Since some of the items are blocked behind time-gated tasks, it may take players a few days to complete all the challenges of this web event. Fortunately, players can obtain half the event's rewards in a single day.

The following article will inform players about everything that they need to know about the latest Genshin Impact web event.

Genshin Impact: Carefree Dreamland web event link

With Genshin Impact 3.2 coming to an end, HoYoverse officials have released the latest web event before the new version 3.3 update arrives. This web event is called Carefree Dreamland, and sees Paimon and the Traveler becoming Aranaras and joining Dreamland.

The event's in-game and event missions must be completed to obtain Primogems and other materials. Here is a list of all the web event's rewards:

120 Primogems

8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

9 Hero's Wit

50000 Mora

Genshin Impact players can use the link attached in the official tweet above or click here to participate in the web event. It should be noted that players need to be Adventurer Rank 10 or above to participate in this latest web event. Once the event page is fully loaded, login using your HoYoverse account.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Guide to obtaining 120 Primogems in Carefree Dreamland web event

Complete the tutorial and start building (Image via HoYoverse)

In the tutorial, participants will be briefly introduced to how the web event works. First, you have to complete daily tasks in the Genshin Impact game. To view daily tasks, players must click on Aranara Traveler. The tasks themselves are fairly simple to complete, such as logging into the game, completing at least two Daily Commissions, consuming Original Resins, and cooking food.

These tasks will reset once the game servers are refreshed by 01:30 am IST. Both complete and incomplete daily tasks will be removed and replaced with newer ones. Completing these tasks will reward players with building materials to create even more cooking facilities. Multiple cooking facilities can be constructed with these building materials.

Complete daily tasks to build more cooking facilities (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Carefree Dreamland web event, there are seven types of coooking facilities that must be built by players using the building materials. Each facility built will reward players with Primogems. Genshin Impact players can build up to four facilities in a single day by completing daily tasks. Each facility is occupied by an Aranara and provides Carefree Coins (event currency) to purchase different outfits.

After unlocking a certain number of cooking facilities, you will receive Carefree Coins, which can be seen on the right side of your screen. These coins can be used to purchase Aranara's environmental decorations and outfits. Players will be able to freely combine all purchased outfit items.

Buy outfits and complete special events for additional rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Aranara can trigger a special event that comes in two forms: Normal and Perfect endings. Normal endings are easy to obtain, while the Perfect ending requires a particular Aranara to wear a certain outfit. Obtaining both endings will reward players with additional rewards.

