Genshin Impact 3.4 banner leaks: Expected characters and reruns leaked so far

Genshin Impact is only a week away from the new patch 3.3 update release. With its arrival, players can also expect to receive drip marketing posts for new characters debuting in the upcoming patch 3.4 update.

Recent leaks have confirmed that Alhaitham will debut in the upcoming patch. The 5-star character is the latest Dendro DPS to join the roster. The promotional videos and in-game cutscenes have already confirmed that he will be a Dendro Sword user.

Additionally, reliable sources confirmed that Hu Tao and Yaoyao will make an appearance in version 3.4 banners. There is also a lot of speculation about other character reruns.

The following article will cover everything about the Genshin Impact 3.4 banner leaks and expected character reruns.

Genshin Impact: All 3.4 banner leaks about new and rerun characters so far

Patch 3.4 leaks reveal tons of information about the upcoming banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

In every new patch, Genshin Impact officials will introduce a few unique characters, rerun banners, map areas, events, and more. Hence, players always have something to look forward to. The same can be said for the upcoming patch 3.4 update.

However, many in the community want to know about the characters and latest content in advance, so they can prepare materials or save Primogems accordingly.

Luckily, many credible sources have already leaked reliable information about the 3.4 banners. The leaks have confirmed the debut of two new characters and a rerun for a much-awaited one.

SYP 💎🙌 Semi-hiatus until 3.3. @SaveYourPrimos Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.



If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.



Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard. Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard.

Here is a list of characters that are confirmed to appear on the 3.4 banners:

Alhaitham (5-star)

Yaoyao (4-star)

Hu Tao (5-star)

Alhaitham was one of the main characters involved in the recent Sumeru Archon Quests. Players already have a slight inkling about his personality and have fallen in love with his cool character design.

Dataminers have confirmed that Alhaitham will be a Dendro sword user and will be Spread reaction DPS. His debut banner is expected to drop during Phase I of 3.4 releases.

These characters are confirmed to appear on the 3.4 banners (Image via miHoYo)

Yaoyao is one of the oldest characters, with her model being leaked in the early stages of Genshin Impact. Credible sources have claimed that the new patch 3.4 update will finally release this Dendro character as one of the 4-stars in the event wish banners. Currently, there is no news about her place in the banner order.

Furthermore, the leakers confirmed that Hu Tao will make her second appearance after staying away from character banners for a year. Finally, Hu Tao's rerun banner is expected to drop in the second half of the 3.4 banner.

Expected characters to rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4 banners

There is a lot of talk about the rerun banners for Genshin Impact 3.4 update. After tons of statistical analysis, credible sources have come up with a list of characters most likely to rerun in upcoming banners. Here are all the 5-star reruns players can expect to see in the following patch update:

Shenhe

Ayaka

Xiao

The list used to have Yelan as well, but the leak above has confirmed that she won't appear on the 3.4 banners. This leaves players with three potential character reruns.

The upcoming patch will also host the Lantern Rites event, making Xiao and Shenhe reruns highly possible. Additionally, recent leaks have claimed that Ayaka will receive a new outfit in the patch 3.4 update, making her rerun evident as well.

Poll : 0 votes