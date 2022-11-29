Genshin Impact 3.3 events: Windtrace rerun, Across the Wilderness, free weapon reward, and more

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update will introduce a wide range of events. This includes the return of Wintrace and three other brand-new events, with one of them offering players a free-to-play Refinement 5 weapon.

Apart from that, these events will also provide loads of free Primogems that can either be used to summon for the characters in the 3.3 update or saved for the future.

Players will also obtain Hero's Wit and Mora from these events. In fact, events like these are the best way to obtain the basic enhancement resources that players require because using resins to farm leylines instead of artifacts is generally a bad choice.

Full details regarding the upcoming events in Genshin Impact version 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 will introduce one flagship event and three smaller events. Information regarding the events and the Primogems that players can obtain has been provided below:

1) Akitsu Kimodameshi - Flagship event

The flagship event Akitsu Kimodameshi (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the primary Inazuma-based event. It will offer players 900 Primogems and also the brand new free-to-play weapon called Toukabou Shigure.

Unfortunately, the stats of the weapon are unknown, but players will be able to go all the way to Refinement 5 with this one.

2) Across the Wilderness

Across the Wilderness (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an event that will be held in Monstadt, and players will have to chase balloons to complete challenges. Once the challenges have been successfully cleared, gamers will get Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and other materials. The Across the Wilderness event will grant gamers 420 Primogems.

3) Windtrace

Windtrace event (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a returning event in Genshin Impact, which is widely regarded as one of the most fun and interactive events in the game. During the event, players engage in a game of hide and seek where they use abilities that are specific to this event while playing as either a hunter or prey. The Windtrace event will grant players 420 Primogems and can only be played in co-op.

4) Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sands

Misty Dungeon: Real of Sand (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a brand-new event that will be exclusive to Sumeru. The event will be held inside King Deshret's tomb in the desert area of the region and will have combat-based challenges.

As always, completing the challenges will grant 420 Primogems, Mora, and other similar goodies.

Gamers can expect to get a lot of Primogems from the events. The exact order in which the events will be released is currently unknown, but the flagship event will definitely be released in the first half of the 3.3 update.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update is set to introduce Scaramouche to the game and will see the return of Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Kamisato Ayato. Hence, players will need as many Primogems as possible in order to pull at least one unit during the update.

