Genshin Impact 3.3 update release date, time, and countdown for all servers

Genshin Impact update 3.3 will be out soon, bringing a ton of new content to the game, including the release of Wanderer. Fans can also participate in exciting new events, see the next part of Sumeru's story, and summon some excellent rerun banner characters like Itto, Raiden, and Ayato. The update is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2022.

Players excited about the release of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update can learn more about its release schedule, date, and time. Additionally, a countdown has been added to track when the new patch 3.3 update is released.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Officials reveal the release date and time for all servers

HoYoverse officials recently premiered the 3.3 Special Program, and the livestream revealed tons of new information about the upcoming content. The new patch will feature two new characters and three rerun banners. There are also many events scheduled for the new patch packed with exciting rewards such as Primogems, Mora, free 4-star weapon, and much more.

Excited fans might wonder when the new patch 3.3 update's release schedule will be available for all servers. Genshin Impact officials did share this information in a previous announcement during the 3.0 Special Program. Based on the announcement, the upcoming patch 3.3 is scheduled to launch on December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

The list below showcases all the relevant time zones that reflect the update's release timeline. Genshin Impact players can search their local timezone to find out when the new patch 3.3 update will be released on their respective servers.

American time zones (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (December 7, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Genshin Impact 3.3 update release countdown for all servers

This article includes a universal countdown because converting times according to your local time zone can be tedious. Fans on all servers can refer to this universal countdown showing the time remaining until the launch of the patch 3.3 update.

Readers should also note that the release dates for players on the EU (Europe) and NA (North America) servers may differ slightly. However, the 3.3 version update rolls out globally, so players can rely on the countdown above to visualize the release of the upcoming patch.

Major announcements revealing the latest content of Genshin Impact 3.3 update

#GenshinImpact The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times. The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>hoyo.link/2dB4BBAdThere have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/qNNRNJowEO

HoYoverse officials have also posted a preview page for the new 3.3 version of "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void," revealing all the latest content. Here is a quick summary of all the upcoming content in the new patch:

New Archon Quests

New Story Quests & Hangouts

Debut of Wanderer & Faruzan

Rerun of Itto, Raiden, and Ayato

Two new artifact sets

Genius Invokation TCG

Akitsu Kimodameshi (Free 4-sword as one of the rewards)

Windtrace rerun

Misty Dungeon rerun

With so much content to experience, it’s no wonder those who watched the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream are extremely excited about the upcoming patch.

