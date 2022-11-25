Genshin Impact 3.3 codes list: How to redeem 300 Primogems today (November 25)

Genshin Impact's 3.3 livestream premiered live today, November 25, 2022. During the 3.3 Special Program, the developers distributed three redemption codes that the community could use to get free Primogems. Claiming these codes will send the rewards directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

Along with the 300 Primogems, travelers will also receive other rewards such as Hero's Wits, Mora, and more. These codes expire within 24 hours, so redeem these codes immediately. If a code is not claimed, it will expire and the player will no longer receive any free Primogem.

Below are all the new 3.3 livestream codes to claim in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Special Program redeem codes for 300 Primogems (November 25)

The 3.3 Special Program premiered live recently and revealed three new redeem codes. These livestream codes will be available for 24 hours after their release. Here are the new Genshin Impact 3.3 redeem codes:

8ARAU6FNBNPV

NS8BD6EPS77Z

ET9SUPENB765

Redeeming each code will grant players around 100 Primogems. Once the redeem code is claimed, they will also receive rewards such as 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 50k Mora, and 5 Hero Wits. It is important to note that these new redeem codes will be available until November 26, 2022.

How to Redeem these new codes for 300 Primogems (November 25)

There are currently two methods players can use when redeeming codes in Genshin Impact. Only Adventure Rank 10 or higher players are eligible to receive rewards from the redeem codes.

Official Redemption Method

Dedicated site made by officials to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

One way to get rewards from livestream codes is to redeem the code through the official redemption site. This method requires players to open Genshin Impact's official site and follow these simple steps:

Visit the game's official website

Log in using your HoYolab account

Select the Redeem Code tab

Select the correct server and wait for the character nickname to appear

Manually type or copy-paste the desired code

Click on the Redeem button

The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mail

In-Game Method

Lastly, another method to get rewards from the new 3.3 livestream codes involves using the redeem feature from the in-game Settings. This method requires players to open the game and follow these simple steps:

Open Paimon's Menu

Choose Settings

Select the Accounts tab

Look for the Redeem Code option and select it

Manually type or paste the desired code

Click on the Exchange button

Repeat the process as many times as required

Collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox

Use any of the above methods to redeem the new November redeem codes. Once redeemed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox. Players have 30 days to claim the rewards from the mailbox before they expire. Hence, it is advised that players claim them as soon as possible.

In any case, the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has shown tons of interesting content. Scaramouche, now known as Wanderer, will debut alongside Faruzan. There are many events for players to participate in and collect tons of Primogems from them.

