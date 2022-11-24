When is Genshin Impact 3.3 coming out?

Genshin Impact 3.3 is just around the corner, and players can pick up new characters like Wanderer and Faruzan when it releases. The official release date for the update has already been revealed, meaning players can plan for an exact date while saving up their Primogems for these new characters. The update will also bring a ton of new content to the game, including new events, an entirely new gamemode, and even more.

Fans of Genshin Impact will want to keep an eye on their calendars as the 3.3 update is only a short while away.

Genshin Impact: 3.3 update release date

Genshin Impact 3.3 is the last of the updates, with its release date revealed alongside the release of the 3.0 update. Thanks to this info, players can look forward to the 3.3 update's release on December 7, 2022.

The date is only a short while away, meaning fans won't have to wait much longer for this new update to release. The update brings tons of new content to the game, and players definitely won't want to miss out.

Most excitingly, players will be able to summon for the Wanderer, Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character who wields the Anemo element and a Catalyst. This powerful character brings an incredibly unique ability thanks to his Elemental Skill, with the Wanderer having the ability to fly both in combat and exploration.

This allows him to reach new heights while also attacking foes from areas they can't hope to reach. Fans will want to save some Primogems for his release, as he looks like a fantastic addition to the game.

Faruzan is another 4-star character who will be debuting during the 3.3 update, and fans will be able to summon her alongside Wanderer when the update releases.

She is a powerful Anemo support character who can significantly boost the damage of Anemo DPS characters, making her a must-have when paired alongside characters like Xiao or Wanderer. She can also be a great enemy grouping option for teams that aren't focused on Anemo damage.

The 3.3 update will also launch the game's newest gamemode, Genius Invokation, which is a mode that allows players to take on several NPCs throughout the world of Teyvat in a fun and unique card game.

The card game features tons of special artwork for many of the game's most popular characters and items and is an amazing addition to the game. Fans will also be able to battle their friends, so they'll want to start their card collection as soon as the update releases.

Players can watch all the upcoming content and more during the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program. The livestream will detail new features set to arrive during 3.3, and fans can tune in on November 25 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5.) With the update just around the corner, they will definitely want to take advantage of the Special Program.

Genshin Impact 3.3 is only a short while away, and fans will want to keep an eye out for its release.

