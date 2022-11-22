Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream code release date and time as per speculations

Genshin Impact players will be able to look forward to some free redemption codes during the 3.3 update livestream. This livestream is speculated to go live in just a few days and will showcase a variety of new content coming in the next update.
Players will be able to look forward to seeing tons of new gameplay, including the gameplay reveal of characters like Wanderer and Faruzan. Fans who plan on summoning these characters will want to keep an eye on their Primogems, as they are set to release very soon. The livestream redemption codes will definitely help fans pick these characters up, and fans can find out their release date here.
Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream: Stream date speculation and more
Genshin Impact 3.3 is just around the corner, and players will be able to tune into the update's reveal livestream soon. The exact date of the stream is yet to be leaked, but speculation has pointed to the livestream occurring sometime during this week or early next week. Some leakers have speculated that the stream will occur on November 25, meaning fans will only have to wait a few more days to get an early look at the new update. If the update follows the typical schedule, it will likely begin at around 8 pm UTC+8.
With the 3.3 update releasing on December 7, players only really have a few weeks left before the next version of Genshin Impact is out. Livestreams typically take place at least two weeks before the update, so it would make sense for the stream to occur this week. Players will be able to see tons of important information about the new version during this livestream, including the banners, events, and more.
Of course, as with all Genshin Impact livestreams, players will be able to tune in and watch the showcases for Wanderer and Faruzan, which will reveal official information about their skillsets and abilities. Fans who are anticipating these characters won't want to miss out on this livestream as it will likely show the final version of their kits, complete with full animations and more.
Players will also be able to look forward to the release of several new redeem codes that will provide a ton of free and easy Primogems for anyone that tunes in. These codes will provide several free wishes for fans who want to summon powerful characters or weapons. Players can use them on current banners like Childe or Yae Miko, or hold on to them for future banners featuring characters like Wanderer, Arataki Itto, or Raiden Shogun.
Given how much is set to arrive during the 3.3 update, players will want to make sure they are ready to tune into the stream to see all of the new content early and grab the precious redeem codes before they expire. With the livestream set to take place in just a few days, fans will want to keep an eye out for an official announcement soon.
Genshin Impact 3.3's livestream will begin in a few days, and fans won't want to miss out.