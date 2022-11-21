Top 5 announcements to expect from Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream: Redeem codes, TCG, and more

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a ton of new additions to the game, and fans have a lot to look forward to. The 3.3 livestream will reveal much of what’s coming during this update, including a new gamemode, new areas, characters, and more.

Players won't want to miss out on this livestream as it will also provide them with a ton of free Primogems just for tuning in. They will also be able to find out important information about the events coming during the 3.3 update.

Fans can find the top five announcements that they can expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream here.

What's new in Genshin Impact 3.3? Top 5 announcements to expect from the livestream

Genshin Impact 3.3 looks to be a major update with some notable additions, including one of the game's first new permanent game modes. Fans will be able to take part in a ton of new content when the update gets released, along with finally being able to play one of the most anticipated characters in the game. Players can find out more about these announcements here:

1) New characters

The Wanderer and Faruzan will both make their debuts during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, finally giving players a chance to recruit Scaramouche to their teams. Scaramouche has been one of the game's most popular characters ever since his launch, and fans will finally get the opportunity to use him alongside a new powerful Anemo support character.

Players will want to make sure they keep saving up Primogems until the update's release if they want to summon these new characters.

2) Rerun announcements

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed that there will be four powerful 5-star characters on offer during this update, giving fans the opportunity to summon The Wanderer, Arataki Itto, Kamisato Ayato, and Raiden Shogun all during the same update.

These four Inazuman characters each play very differently, but they all have incredible damage potential, especially with the right teams. Fans will also get the opportunity to summon for their unique 5-star weapons, making this banner rotation a great one for teams that need some extra DPS.

3) New game mode

Genius Invokation is Genshin Impact's new permanent game mode, and it will provide players with the opportunity to take on their friends and NPCs from all over the game's world in a fun trading card game experience. This game mode will bring a fresh new way to play the game as fans settle down in unique areas around the map (like the Cat's Tail in Mondstadt) to battle in the card game.

The Genius Invokation card game will introduce a ton of unique mechanics and hundreds of cards to collect, along with some big rewards for players who take the time to learn its mechanics well. Fans won't want to miss out on the livestream to learn more about the game mode and its rules.

4) New events

Windtrace

Misty Dungeon Realm Of Light Trials

"Coin Collect Event"

"Brick Breaker" (Inazuma)

"SandwormChallenge_DodgeChallenge"



(Free sword as a reward from the Main Event)



There are quite a few events planned for the 3.3 update, and fans will be able to get a full list of them during the livestream. Some fan favorite events like Windtrace and Misty Dungeon will reappear, while other new events like a coin collection event or an event rumored to feature plenty of Inazuman characters will also debut during the livestream. Players who are excited about these events will definitely want to tune in.

5) Redemption codes

NT8SU92DKFRZ

WARBDRR9MCQ9

Genshin Impact fans will also be able to gain some easy Primogems just by tuning into the livestream, thanks to the redeem codes that will be provided over the course of the stream. Players will want to make sure they grab the codes as they can add up to some easy wishes for new characters like Wanderer or Faruzan.

Genshin Impact 3.3's livestream is set to take place soon, and fans won't want to miss out.

