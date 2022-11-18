Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date, time, and where to watch: Speculation

Many players are looking forward to the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream. While HoYoverse hasn't confirmed its date and time yet, it is easy to speculate on these details. The most important aspect to consider is past precedence. In this case, you need to consider that Special Programs have historically always aired 10-12 days before the Version Update.

Travelers already know that Version 3.3 is due to launch on December 7, 2022. The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream should air on one of the following days:

November 25, 2022

November 26, 2022

November 27, 2022

It should still air on Bilibili at the usual time, which is 8 pm (UTC+8). Daylight Savings will affect the Twitch broadcast time, making it 7 am (UTC-5).

Speculated date and time for the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

Travelers won't have to wait long to see Wanderer in action (Image via HoYoverse)

If you doubt the past precedence of Special Programs always airing 10-12 days before its associated Version Update, then perhaps the following data might convince you. This list includes the number of days between the livestream and its Version Update from 2.0 onward:

Version 3.2: 10 days

10 days Version 3.1: 12 days

12 days Version 3.0: 11 days

11 days Version 2.8: 11 days

11 days Version 2.7: 11 days

11 days Version 2.6: 12 days

12 days Version 2.5: 12 days

12 days Version 2.4: 10 days

10 days Version 2.3: 12 days

12 days Version 2.2: 10 days

10 days Version 2.1: 12 days

12 days Version 2.0: 12 days

12 days Version 1.6: 12 days

12 days Version 1.5: 12 days

12 days Version 1.4: 11 days

11 days Version 1.3: 12 days

12 days Version 1.2: 12 days

12 days Version 1.1: 12 days

The only exception was for Version 1.0, which happened a day before the game's release date. Otherwise, HoYoverse has been incredibly consistent with Special Programs usually airing 10-12 days before its Version Update.

Faruzan will be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Subtracting 10-12 days from the known December 7, 2022, release date for Version 3.3 means that the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has to air on one of these days:

November 25, 2022

November 26, 2022

November 27, 2022

HoYoverse usually confirms Special Programs approximately two days before they air. Hence, Travelers should hear from them around November 23-25, 2022.

What to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream?

The Wanderer will be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

The most obvious thing to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream is the introduction of three temporary Redeem Codes that will give you 300 Primogems. This tradition happens in every recent Special Program, so it is unlikely to get canceled any time soon.

Wanderer and Faruzan are two characters who have been leaked to be in this update. All of their gameplay abilities and materials are actually already known. Past Special Programs have always showcased new characters in short gameplay montages, so the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream should do the same thing here.

The leaked 5-star characters for this update (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, the confirmation of rerun banners should also happen here. Current rumors point to Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Ayato all having reruns sometime in Version 3.3. There is a chance that these leaks could be fake, so having an official confirmation would be helpful.

Aside from that, new artifacts and events should also get some screen time in the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program. Also, the Genius Invokation TCG has previously been confirmed to be in this update, so it will likely appear on the broadcast too.

Poll : 0 votes