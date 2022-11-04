Genshin Impact 3.3 update: Wanderer banner release date and rerun leaks

Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing has confirmed that Scaramouche will debut in the patch 3.3 banner. For a long time, many within the community have wanted him to be a playable character.

For the most part, Scaramouche has been a villain in the main storyline of the game, going by various aliases such as Kunikuzushi, Balladeer, Sixth of the Fatui Harbinger, and more. Officials have confirmed that the patch 3.3 update will be released on December 7, 2022. Alongside the new entries, the upcoming patch will also rerun some older characters. Here is everything that players need to know about Scaramouche's release date and other character rerun leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Scaramouche release date and rerun banner leaks

Zehel @imZehel



Fortunately, the Genshin Impact community already has an officially confirmed date for the patch 3.3 update. HoYoverse officials had previously dropped a version update schedule, revealing the scheduled release dates of the patch 3.0 all the way up to the 3.3 update. Based on this schedule, the upcoming patch 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022.

Additionally, recent drip marketing has confirmed the debut of the Wanderer in the upcoming patch. Scaramouche will finally be coming to the banners as a playable character. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this since his very first appearance in the Genshin Impact version 1.1 event, Unreconciled Stars. Generally, brand new 5-star characters are placed in the Phase I banners of the patch. Hence, players can expect the Scaramouche banner to drop on December 7, 2022, along with the new patch update.

Long-time Genshin Impact players may notice that Scaramouche has undergone massive changes to become a playable character. Earlier leaks claimed that Scaramouche would have Electro vision and would be the first male Catalyst user. As of now, officials have revealed that Scaramouche will have Anemo vision and will be the second male Catalyst user in-game.

Patch 3.3 beta leaks have revealed the entire kit and gameplay footage of Scaramouche. The leaked footage has already confirmed that Scaramouche will be bringing something new to Genshin Impact. His Elemental Skill allows him to hover in the air and even attack from above. In contrast, his Elemental Burst will likely deal massive AoE Anemo damage with possible crowd control aspects to it.

Potential character reruns in Genshin Impact 3.3

scara has been found @SpendYourPrimos (speculation) alright folks, what are we thinking



3.3 first half scara (+faruzan) according to blank. wolflord in f12 + 3.3 event screams Itto rerun



timeline-wise, raiden still makes sense, but I'm not seeing her in these buffs. ayato, maybe? plus event wep is a sword... - a.q. (speculation) alright folks, what are we thinking3.3 first half scara (+faruzan) according to blank. wolflord in f12 + 3.3 event screams Itto reruntimeline-wise, raiden still makes sense, but I'm not seeing her in these buffs. ayato, maybe? plus event wep is a sword... - a.q. https://t.co/sI2D3BcodB

Every new Genshin Impact patch comes with four event-wish banners. With Scaramouche confirmed to debut in patch 3.3, that still leaves us with three more slots. Credible sources have provided some ideas about possible character reruns in the tweet shown above. Here is a possible list of characters that may return to the banners in the upcoming patch 3.3 update:

Raiden Shogun

Arataki Itto

Kamisato Ayato

Eula Lawrence

Based on the Spiral Abyss 3.3 leaks, reruns for Itto and Ayato make a lot of sense. It should be noted that this list is speculative and is based solely on recent leaks, which is why players must take it with a grain of salt.

Eula lover @EnjoyerRumbling @1stCouchPotato @SpendYourPrimos Actually Hoyoverse is doing another archon series, remember how Zhongli got a rerun in 3.0, Venti 3.1 and now 3.2 Nahida makes her debut? That explains that Raiden is going to get a rerun in 3.3 @1stCouchPotato @SpendYourPrimos Actually Hoyoverse is doing another archon series, remember how Zhongli got a rerun in 3.0, Venti 3.1 and now 3.2 Nahida makes her debut? That explains that Raiden is going to get a rerun in 3.3

Here is yet another tweet that explains the reasoning behind a potential Raiden Shogun rerun in the patch 3.3 update. Zhongli had a rerun in version 3.0, Venti was featured again in 3.1, and Nahida debuted in version 3.2. With all the Archons coming back to the banners, it places Raiden Shogun in a good position for a rerun.

