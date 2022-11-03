Genshin Impact Wanderer leaks reveal Scaramouche gameplay with Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities

With the recent release of the patch 3.2 update, Genshin Impact officials have already begun beta testing for patch 3.3. The beta testing phase is usually the period when credible insiders and dataminers get their hands on new leaks.

The latest leaks from reliable sources have revealed gameplay footage of Scaramouche. The footage showcases the following aspects of his leaked kit:

Elemental Skill (Attacks and hovering state)

Elemental Burst (Animation)

Although previous leaks have already revealed his kit and damage multipliers, it is always good to see their visuals. Scaramouche has a rather unique kit and will introduce a brand new playstyle in Genshin Impact. Here is everything that players need to know about the leaked gameplay footage from the 3.3 beta.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks show gameplay footage of Scaramouche's abilities

Scaramouche loves to step on his enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact recently launched their latest patch 3.2 update and players now have access to all the latest content the new patch has to offer. With the new patch out, officials have already begun beta testing for the upcoming version 3.3 update. The game's beta testers will have a chance to test out new characters such as Scaramouche and Faruzan.

Credible sources who had access to the 3.3 beta accounts have leaked gameplay footage of Scaramouche. In this footage, players get a glimpse at his unique Elemental Skill and Burst.

ELEMENTAL SKILL

When Scaramouche casts his Elemental Skill, Hangea: Fushi Kakka, he will leap into the air and enter the Windfavored state. During this state, Scaramouche will consume something known as Sky-Dweller points to continue to hover in the air.

Genshin Impact players can hover around in the Windfavored state until they have consumed all their Sky-Dweller points. Tapping or holding 'Sprint' in this state will consume additional Sky-Dweller points. Similarly, tapping or holding jump will increase his hovering height while consuming more of the unique points.

The above tweet showcases the Normal and Charged Attack animation during his Windfavored state. Thanks to the Elemental Skill, Scaramouche has increased Normal and Charged Attack damage. Additionally, the Charged Attack no longer consumes stamina during the hovering state. These attacks will have an AoE, making them very effective when targeting multiple enemies.

ELEMENTAL BURST

HoYoverse officials sure know how to appeal to their audience. Scaramouche has always shown joy when harming others and this is clearly seen in his Elemental Burst animation.

While casting his Elemental Burst, Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandante, Scaramouche steps on his enemies with a smirk on his face. Based on the leaked gameplay footage, the burst seems to have a decent AoE and can target multiple enemies. As an Anemo Catalyst user, Scaramouche deals multiple instances of AoE Anemo damage to opponents.

Based on Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks, his Burst has a cooldown of 15 seconds and will cost around 60 energy to cast.

Since the beta 3.3 phase has just begun, players can expect to see more leaks in the near future. During this time, Scaramouche will continue to make major and minor changes to his kit. Hence, players who are saving for him should start pre-farming all of his ascension materials.

