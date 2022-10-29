Scaramouche Ascension Material guide: All Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche's Ascension Materials have already been revealed in Genshin Impact leaks. One of the items that he needs to fully Ascend is the Rukkhashava Mushrooms, and he needs 168 of them. That's a lot to farm, so it's necessary to figure out how Travelers can get it.

There are two ways to get this material in Genshin Impact:

Harvest it in the wild. By it from some vendors.

This guide should simplify how Travelers can easily acquire this precious Ascension Material. Likewise, all of his other known Ascension Materials will be unveiled down below.

All of Scaramouche's Ascension Materials

- Vayuda Turquoise

- Rukkhashava Mushrooms

The above leak gained a lot of attention from aspiring Scaramouche mains since it's one of the first instances of a credible leak detailing his Ascension Materials. This leaker also stated that Scaramouche would need some Perpetual Caliber to fully Ascend. That means his Ascension Materials should be:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

420,000 Mora

The Perpetual Caliber only comes from the Aeonblight Drake, which unfortunately doesn't drop the Vayuda Turquoise Ascension Materials. Travelers who need to farm these items have to defeat any Anemo-based boss, with the Anemo Hypostasis being the easiest one.

The Handguards are all available by defeating Kairagi and Nobushi enemies in Inazuma. Since they're scattered all over Inazuma's many islands, most Travelers should be able to farm those items quite easily.

That leaves the Rukkhashava Mushrooms as the last Ascension Material to discuss, and Scaramouche needs a whopping 168 of them. Farming them all may take a while, but that's where the next part of the guide comes in handy.

Where to collect the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

A wide shot of all locations (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several locations where you can find Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Sumeru. Travelers won't find any in the desert portions of Sumeru, but they will find this Ascension Material scattered across Sumeru's Dharma Forest.

Here is a hyperlink to an interactive map that you might find helpful, especially since the above image may seem small on some devices:

There are currently 76 Rukkhashava Mushroom spawns in Genshin Impact. They count as a Sumeru Local Specialty, meaning that it takes them 48 hours to respawn once they're harvested.

The two vendors' locations in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can also buy this Ascension Material from two vendors in Genshin Impact:

Aramani

Ashpazi

Aramani is found in Vanarana, Mahavanaranapna, but only in the Dream Version. Ashpazi is located in Gandharva Ville. Both vendors sell five Rukkhashava Mushrooms that cost 1,000 Mora each. Likewise, both NPCs restock this Ascension Material every three days.

This Ascension Material is not currently farmable via Gardening or other means.

Scaramouche (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should be able to farm enough Rukkhashava Mushrooms for Scaramouche through both methods. It's even possible to pre-farm all 168 before his banner comes out. The sole significant limitation for players to acquire this item is that they must wait for a reset on either the spawns or for the Vendors to restock.

