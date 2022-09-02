All Rukkhashava Mushroom locations in Genshin Impact

The newly added Sumeru region features tons of new flora and fauna in Genshin Impact. Furthermore, players will get to find many new items that can be used as Ascension Materials or for cooking.

One of Sumeru's Local Specialties, Rukkhashava Mushroom is a fungi that does not grow anywhere other than the Dendro region's rainforest. Players will need this Local Specialty as Ascension Materials for Collei, a new Dendro 4-star. As a Local Specialty, players can only collect them once every two days since it takes 48 hours to respawn. The following article will guide players with the location of all the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to all locations of Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Sumeru

The latest Patch 3.0 update introduced the new Dendro nation of Sumeru, adding many characters and items to the game. The Rukkhashava Mushroom is one such Local Specialty unique to Sumeru. Genshin Impact players will have to collect around 73 Rukkhashava Mushrooms spread all across the deep rainforest area of Sumeru.

Players can use the interactive map embedded above to find the locations of all the Rukkhashava Mushrooms. As shown in the interactive map above, the spawn locations of the Mushrooms are more concentrated in certain portions of the Sumeru rainforest.

Here is a list of locations where the Mushrooms spawn abundantly:

Genshin Impact players will have to head to the marked locations shown in the interactive map to find Rukkhashava Mushrooms and harvest them. Once again, they must keep in mind that Local Specialties will take 48 hours to respawn. Players who want to learn a fast and efficient route to collect these Rukkhashava Mushrooms can follow this excellent YouTube video guide.

Genshin Impact players will have to follow this route a few times if they are collecting Rukkhashava Mushrooms for Collei's Level 90 Ascension. This process should not take them longer than a week. If they are collecting them for cooking dishes such as Tighnari's specialty dish or something else, following the route once should be enough.

It is worth mentioning that players should unlock all the teleport waypoints beforehand to have an easier time traversing between these locations to collect the Local Specialty in Genshin Impact.

Location @ minimap, and make sure to enter dream state Vanarana

Requires to complete Aranyaka world quest If you're still looking for Rukkhashava Mushroom aka Collei's mushroom, our Aranara buddy sells some!Location @ minimap, and make sure to enter dream state VanaranaRequires to complete Aranyaka world quest If you're still looking for Rukkhashava Mushroom aka Collei's mushroom, our Aranara buddy sells some!Location @ minimap, and make sure to enter dream state Vanarana‼️ Requires to complete Aranyaka world quest https://t.co/UgNjaWqj18

Apart from spawn locations, players can also approach two Sumeru vendors who sell Rukkhashava Mushrooms. A vendor NPC can be found near the Tree of Dreams named Aramani. However, players need to complete the Aranyaka World Quest to purchase the Mushrooms from him. Another vendor NPC can be found in the Gandharva Ville near Tighnari's house, who goes by the name of Ashpazi.

Genshin Impact players can buy 5 Rukkhashava Mushrooms from each of these NPCs. Each Mushroom will cost around 1000 Mora, so players will have to spend 10,000 Mora to purchase 10 Rukkhashava Mushrooms. This is an optional source for players to choose from, if they have excess amounts of Mora in-game.

