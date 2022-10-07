Genshin Impact leaks: Banner timeline for Yaoyao, Scaramouche, and Dehya

Yaoyao, Scaramouche, and Dehya are all characters that will have a banner in the upcoming updates, as that's what the current Genshin Impact leaks suggest. While the exact release dates are unknown, there are leaks detailing which Version Updates will feature these characters.

Here is a summary of those Genshin Impact rumors:

Yaoyao: Version 3.4

Version 3.4 Scaramouche: Version 3.3

Version 3.3 Dehya: Version 3.5

This article will include the specific leaks that mention those Version Updates. It is worth noting that a new character named Faruzan is also slated to be released in Genshin Impact 3.3, although it's unknown if she'll be in the same banner as Scaramouche.

Genshin Impact leaks on Yaoyao, Scaramouche, and Dehya

Yaoyao has been seen on official art before (Image via HoYoverse)

It's worth putting a disclaimer here stating that Genshin Impact leaks aren't always 100% accurate. Some content shown here is subject to change, so readers should keep that in mind before checking out the following leaks.

That said, all these leaks come from credible sources, so they're not entirely bogus, either.

Yaoyao

The first rumor to cover comes from Uncle Lu, and it simply states that Yaoyao will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.4. No specific banner information is mentioned here. Previous leaks indicated that she is a 4-star Catalyst user, but no gameplay footage exists to confirm that.

Travelers might be skeptical of this rumor since old leaks stated that she would be playable when the Chasm came out, which proved to be completely false. However, it's worth mentioning that this leak comes from a different leaker compared to those old debunked rumors.

Scaramouche

Current Scaramouche leaks point to the character having a boss fight in Version 3.2 and a banner featuring him in Version 3.3. It is worth mentioning that several elements have been leaked regarding this infamous Fatui Harbinger:

The Wanderer is another alias used in these leaks

He's a 5-star Anemo Catalyst

He keeps the hat, but the veil is no longer a part of his playable design

Readers should know that aspects of the boss fight have already been leaked.

Although the above video happens on a private server, it's still a good visualization of the new boss's appearance, as well as his attacks and animations. The boss interestingly uses both Electro and Anemo attacks, with the latter part making Scaramouche's status as an Anemo character pretty believable.

The second phase of the boss fight has Scaramouche's giant robot standing up, and it's pretty massive compared to the player.

アノニマス れいじん 💚 🇺🇦 @anonsbelle Some interesting findings from 3.2 data

All this information is STC till the official release!



1). Faruzan is currently listed as Anemo Bow

As I understand, her abilities have to include something similar to anemo Traveler and Sucrose.

It's worth mentioning that Faruzan is also slated to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3. Her model is yet to be revealed, but Travelers currently know that she's a 4-star Anemo Bow user who supposedly has support capabilities.

It's worth mentioning that Faruzan is also slated to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.3. Her model is yet to be revealed, but Travelers currently know that she's a 4-star Anemo Bow user who supposedly has support capabilities.

3.3 beta hasn't started yet, so it will be a while until Travelers get a confirmation of what she looks like or how she plays.

Dehya

This leak is a roadmap that includes Dehya being playable in Genshin Impact 3.5. It's worth mentioning here that some leaks stated that she would be a 4-star character, while others claimed that she was a 5-star instead. Either way, she has been leaked as a Pyro Claymore user.

