Genshin Impact Sumeru character roadmap: Scaramouche, Nahida, Mika, and rerun release speculations

Genshin Impact has several characters (both new and old) planned for the Sumeru updates' banners. Naturally, some players might be curious to see what the leaks currently reveal about this subject.

In this case, here is a succinct summary:

Scaramouche: Version 3.3

Version 3.3 Nahida: Version 3.2

Version 3.2 Mika: Unknown (but Mika definitely won't be playable in Version 3.1)

Unknown (but Mika definitely won't be playable in Version 3.1) Childe: Possibly Version 3.2

Possibly Version 3.2 Yae: Possibly Version 3.2

Possibly Version 3.2 Yoimiya: Possibly Version 3.2

Do note that the above information comes from several leakers, with the reruns predominantly coming from some speculation. It also excludes a few other interesting leaks, such as Layla arriving in Genshin Impact 3.2 or Furuzan becoming available in the 3.3 update.

The first leak to cover is related to Scaramouche's release date. Technically speaking, Uncle Lu's information reveals the following:

Kusanali (also known as Nahida) is planned for Version 3.2

Scaramouche is planned for Version 3.3

Dehya is planned for Version 3.5

Early leaks stated that Scaramouche would be in Genshin Impact 3.2, but that's now considered outdated. A boss fight involving the character is slated for that update. It's also worth noting that some leaks refer to him as "Wanderer."

Scaramouche/Wanderer will be anemo

Many players assumed that he would be an Electro unit, but current leaks point to him being an Anemo unit. That means he's expected to be a 5-star Anemo Catalyst once he becomes playable in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Unfortunately, not much useful information is known about his abilities.

Nahida is playable in 3.2 yeah. So is Layla.



I don't know much about their kits so I'll mention that at another point if I get that info

Other leakers have confirmed that Nahida will be playable in Version 3.2. Like Scaramouche, not much is known about her kit. The main thing known about her is that she's a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user.

Mika leaks

The final new character to discuss here is Mika. Unlike the previous two characters, there isn't any credible leak revealing his release date. All that players know at the moment is that he won't be playable in Version 3.1.

Leaks have already revealed quite a bit of information, so the fact that none of them reference Mika in the upcoming updates is a bit shocking.

Rerun speculation by leakers

[SPECULATION]

Based on the previous post, it's safe to say that the 3.2 banners are likely Nahida, Childe, Yoi and Yae though banner 1 would be too early for another Yoimiya re-run so she'd probably be banner 2

There isn't any hard evidence for the upcoming reruns. Everything is primarily speculation based on leaks in the forthcoming updates. For example, all of the old characters from this tweet are associated with some event in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Yae is apparently in an event with Layla, whereas Yoimiya and Childe are featured in another event together. Typically, 5-star characters highlighted in events tend to have banners in the same update.

It is vital to mention that leakers aren't always correct. Take the above tweet as an example. Leaks pointed to Eula being in Genshin Impact 3.1, but the official livestream confirmed that Albedo would be there instead. Thus, some aspects of the leaks will inevitably go wrong (especially when it comes to reruns).

Readers are advised not to blindly believe rerun leaks. Some parts might be accurate, as evident in this one, predicting Venti in 3.1. Other aspects could be wrong, with the aforementioned Eula and Albedo leaks being perfect examples.

