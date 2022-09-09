Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Free Dori character, reruns, and everything known so far

There is an abundance of Genshin Impact leaks to cover, ranging from various rerun rumors to Dori being a free character in Version 3.2. All of the content shown in these leaks is subject to change, especially regarding supposed reruns.

Still, there is a good chance that these leaks are accurate, especially since they come from credible sources.

This article will cover:

Dori supposedly is a free character in Version 3.2

All of the relevant rerun rumors, leaks, and speculation for the upcoming updates

TCG data

Take everything down below with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal that Dori will be obtainable for free

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 If you were planning on wishing on Kokomi/Ganyu's banner purely for Dori, please keep in mind that Dori should be the free character in 3.2



Although this is correct at the time of writing, keep in mind, free gifts can easily be changed at anytime If you were planning on wishing on Kokomi/Ganyu's banner purely for Dori, please keep in mind that Dori should be the free character in 3.2Although this is correct at the time of writing, keep in mind, free gifts can easily be changed at anytime

The current leaks spreading around online state that Dori is going to be given away for free in Genshin Impact 3.2. It's worth mentioning that the Kokomi and Ganyu reruns stated in this tweet are referring to their banners in the second half of Version 3.0.

Thus, this leak essentially lets players know that they can still get Dori, even if they don't pull for her in Genshin Impact 3.0 (or if they don't get lucky with their pulls). The exact details of how she will be obtainable aren't yet clear. The 3.2 beta hasn't started yet, so it will be a while until Travelers get a confirmation of the upcoming events.

Rumored Genshin Impact reruns

There is a ton of speculation and leaks surrounding some of the upcoming reruns. It's far too early to tell if all of the speculated banners shown above are accurate or not. Some of them are logical, like Venti and Eula in Genshin Impact 3.1, as that update has a Mondstadt Festival event where both characters are slated to appear.

Other rerun rumors in Version 3.2 might feel less supported but are logical in the sense that none of these characters have had a rerun in several months. Also, the Wanderer here refers to Scaramouche, and Nahida refers to Kusanali.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Apart from the new chars,

Yoimiya and Childe are both involved in an event together. Kinda just cute fun actually.

Yae is involved in another event with Layla too. Apart from the new chars, Yoimiya and Childe are both involved in an event together. Kinda just cute fun actually.Yae is involved in another event with Layla too.

There is no guarantee that all of the characters on that previous list will have a rerun. However, 5-star characters who appear in events tend to have banners in the same update. The details on all of these events are still hazy at the moment, but several leakers have confirmed that these characters will be involved in them.

TCG data

Another leak to look at (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

There were rumors about a TCG game mode in late August. Not much has changed between then and now, except that there was some data added for Version 3.1 related to this new feature. Leaker Mero has stated that players can play TCG in this update.

It will supposedly be a PVE game mode, although PVP is also apparently a possibility. Several characters have already referenced Genius Invokation TCG before, so it's not an entirely new concept that fans couldn't foresee eventually coming into the game.

There are several more leaks and rumors related to future updates, but the main purpose of this roundup was to focus on the Dori information, rerun rumors, and a quick update on the new TCG mode.

