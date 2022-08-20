Leaker hints at a permanent PvP mode in Genshin Impact 3.1

A credible leaker recently stated that there will be some TCG-like game in Genshin Impact 3.1. It will include PvE bouts and "maybe even PvP." This new feature is supposedly a permanent game mode with weekly battles involving Battle Pass experience.

Not much has been revealed about this TCG game mode. Furthermore, nothing prior to Genshin Impact 3.1 has indicated that such a feature would have existed. Hence, it's far too early to tell if it would take inspiration from other popular card games like Yu-Gi-Oh! or Magic the Gathering.

The new PvP mode in Genshin Impact 3.1 is supposedly TCG

Mero @merlin_impact

New permanent game mode.

It will be PvE and maybe even PvP .

Weakly player vs npc battles (new battle pass xp source ig). In 3.1 we will finally be able to play TCG.

It's worth reiterating that this possible new PvP game mode is a card game. It has nothing to do with players physically attacking each other in the open world like in other PvP games. There are no such details for anything like that at the moment. Instead, what the player sees above is all the news that Travelers currently have of any possible PvP mode.

Travelers should know that this new permanent game mode is guaranteed to have PvE of some kind. It's just that the PvP part is unconfirmed (although hinted at here).

Not much is known about this new TCG, but it is known that Dori introduced Cyno to it based on the above voice line. The new card game is apparently called Genius Invokation. Other notable named characters who play this game include:

Arataki Itto

Kamisato Ayato

There are also various other named NPCs who play it, but it's worth looking at Itto and Ayato's inclusion in this card game. In About That Time We Saved the Tanuki Photo Board in a 2.6 event, one of Itto's underlings states:

"But the day after that, the boss got hold of this card game called Genius Invokation TCG. Everyone loved it."

If Itto is Akira's boss and everyone happened to love it, then it's evident that he has played the game before. Interestingly, there weren't any leaks on this game until the recent Genshin Impact 3.1 leak came out.

Also, one of Itto's voice lines is about Ayato, which states this at the end:

"...When we're playing trading card games or battling beetles, we're always totally on the same wavelength."

So there were hints about the game prior to Genshin Impact 3.1.

Genius Invokation TCG

Eula Simp @kiki0zy twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact

New permanent game mode.

It will be PvE and maybe even PvP .

Wow I'm so excited!! possibly new irl collectibles, maybe independent tcg game based on genshin universe like gwent (from the witcher game series) #GenshinImpact

Nothing is known about the rules of this game. No gameplay leaks have surfaced online, either. Still, many Travelers are excited at the possibility of a new permanent game mode being added to the game. Although there isn't any traditional PvP in Genshin Impact 3.1, the chance of having a TCG game mode is still bound to interest some players.

The overall reception to this leak has been positive online, despite the lack of information on it. Genshin Impact is already one of the most popular video games in recent years, so whatever TCG happens to be released alongside it is inevitably going to attract a ton of attention.

Jenny ˚✧₊⁺˳✧༚ @roselestial Mero @merlin_impact

New permanent game mode.

It will be PvE and maybe even PvP .

NO WAY TCG IN GENSHIN!? unlocking my memories of yugioh duels

There would be a few aspects that some Travelers would inevitably wish to know:

Will there be a physical release of this card game?

Will this game mode be a success? Or will it flop like many others?

How does the TCG work?

It's far too early to have any of these answers, especially since Version 3.0 hasn't yet been released. Once Genshin Impact 3.1 beta happens, Travelers should be able to find out more, including if there is any PvP involved.

