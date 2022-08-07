Genshin Impact 3.0 Update: Sumeru release date, time and countdown

Genshin Impact 3.0 should go live at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. HoYoverse hasn't announced anything yet, but this date and time are based on historical precedence. HoYoverse has always announced that the update maintenance begins at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and lasts for five hours in past Version Updates.

Thus, that's why the 11:00 am (UTC+8) slot is the most likely time for Genshin Impact 3.0 to launch. As for the reasoning, this article will do a brief analysis on why August 24, 2022, is the most likely release date down below.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.0 (Sumeru's release date)

The above countdown takes the previously mentioned date and time into consideration. This should help some readers better visualize when this new update will come out. The comprehensive analysis of this date comes in the next section.

Before that, it's worth mentioning that the date will be slightly different for players, depending on which side of the world they're living on. Players in the western hemisphere will get the update on August 23, 2022, whereas those in the eastern hemisphere will get it on August 24, 2022.

miHoYo is a Chinese company, so this article uses the August 24, 2022 estimate to be consistent with the way they usually announce Version Updates' dates. That's just something for American players to consider when reading this article.

Brief analysis of the August 24, 2022 date

Characters like Collei will become playable in Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, here are the dates when one banner ends and the next Version Update begins:

Itto's banner in Version 2.7 ended on July 12, 2022.

Version 2.8 began on July 13, 2022.

Ayaka's banner in Version 2.6 ended on May 31, 2022.

Version 2.7 began on May 31, 2022.

Raiden and Kokomi's banners in Version 2.5 ended on March 29, 2022.

Version 2.6 began on March 30, 2022.

Ganyu and Zhongl's banners in Version 2.4 ended on February 15, 2022.

Version 2.5 began on February 16, 2022.

As players can see, almost all of these banners end a day before the next Version Update. The only exception is Ayaka's banner, but that happened during a time when Version 2.7 got delayed, and her banner was extended until that update was released. Keep in mind that there was some uncertainty surrounding 2.7's release date.

As a result, one should ignore that outlier and look at the other historical precedences that were recently established.

Travelers will see the Dendro Archon soon enough (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to this past precedence being well established, one should assume that Genshin Impact 3.0 will launch a day after Yoimiya's banner ends. In that regard, her banner in Version 2.8 ends on August 23, 2022. Thus, Genshin Impact 3.0 should start on August 24, 2022.

For those curious, Version 2.0 also began a day after the second banner from the previous update ended, so even major Version Updates tend to follow this rule. Just to reiterate, the expected time and release date for Genshin Impact 3.0 is 11:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

