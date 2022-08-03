5 reasons why players should roll for Yoimiya in her Genshin Impact 2.8 rerun

Yoimiya's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8 officially starts on August 2, 2022. Inevitably, some players might wonder if she's worth pulling for or not. Each Traveler will have their reasons to summon her or to skip her, with this article focusing on some reasons related to the former category.

It won't include reasons such as her character design or her lore. Instead, it will focus entirely on her gameplay as of Genshin Impact 2.8. The reasons listed here won't be the only ones to consider, so if one has more reasons they would like to add, feel free to do so in the comment section down below.

Five reasons to roll for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 2.8

5) Good long-range capabilities

All Bow users have inherently better range than other weapon types. However, not all of them focus on Normal Attacks as often as Yoimiya. Thus, rolling for her on her rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8 would give players a long-range character who excels in Normal Attacks, which can be safer and easier to use compared to some alternatives.

4) Great synergy with Yelan

Yelan (pictured here) works phenomenally well with Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan recently had a banner in Version 2.7. If players were lucky enough to get her and still have some spare Primogems and Intertwined Fates, then rolling for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 2.8 isn't such a bad idea. Yoimiya's best team for DPS includes Yelan (according to gcsim's data, it's about 60,273 DPS), and it's not hard to use the two together in an effective manner.

Neither character is hard to build, while both of them are flexible enough to work in a variety of team comps individually. This part is very important to know since it means that Travelers aren't required to own Yelan to make Yoimiya work.

Using Xingqiu as a substitute will result in lower DPS overall but will still be more than sufficient for most content in Genshin Impact 2.8 and beyond.

3) Easy to use on mobile devices

Yoimiya's playstyle is simple enough that even casual gamers can use her effectively on mobile devices. Using Charged Attacks on a Bow character on a phone or tablet can be kind of awkward at times, which makes her homing Charged Attack a godsend.

As a result, anybody who wants a competent and easy-to-use 5-star Bow user on mobile devices should know that Yoimiya is a good option to consider. Similarly, her basic playstyle is rather simplistic for casual players to use on any device.

2) Good single target damage with limited investment

If a player doesn't have Hu Tao or any other great single target damage dealer in Genshin Impact 2.8, then Yoimiya is a solid option to consider. She's more than capable of clearing the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss with good support that most players can obtain, such as Bennett, Xingqiu, Fischl and Beidou.

Considering that the Spiral Abyss is the hardest part of the game, then she's perfectly serviceable for obtaining the maximum amount of Primogems from the Spiral Abyss in each rotation.

Do note that she excels in single target damage and isn't ideal for some mob-heavy floors compared to other damage dealers. She can still clear those floors with good support, especially if they're weak mobs like the 12-1's Hilichurl wave shown here.

1) F2P-friendly

F2P players will find her to be useful (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the aforementioned reasons tie to this one. Another reason for her being F2P-friendly is due to the fact that several 4-star Bows work great with her. Examples include:

Rust

Hamayumi

Prototype Crescent

The latter two are craftable, which is a massive boon to F2P players. While they aren't as effective as Thundering Pulse, these 4-star Bows are still more than capable of helping Travelers defeat whatever enemy lies before them.

Her best teammates also tend to be 4-star characters, which are far easier to obtain than 5-star characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

