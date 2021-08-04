Genshin Impact Yoimiya build guide: Best weapons and Artifacts explained

Yoimiya and Ayaka are two of the biggest highlights of Genshin Impact 2.0 update. The banner for Ayaka is live at the moment, and players absolutely love her. A similar response can also be expected towards the official release of Yoimiya.

The Queen of Summer on Narukami island will be a five-star Pyro character wielding a bow.

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya can be a brilliant main DPS character in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya belongs to the Pyro element, so she can easily trigger Melt and Vaporise. This makes her a great damage dealer, and players must focus on enhancing her Crit DMG and Crit Rate while building.

The five-star bow called Thundering Pulse has a Crit DMG sub-stat, which makes it the best weapon for Yoimiya.

Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Amo's Bow is another alternative, thanks to its massive ATK increasing stats and passive.

For four-star bows, Rust and Hanayumi are arguably the two best weapons for Yoimiya. Both bows significantly increase ATK damage and get even better at the highest refinement ranks.

Lastly, three-star bows, such as Slingshot and Raven Bow, can be great for beginners who unlock Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. While the former has a Crit Rate sub-stat, the latter can increase DMG against Hydro/Pyro affected opponents.

Artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

The latest Shimenawa's Reminisence artifacts are great for Yoimiya. The four-piece set which focuses on increasing the Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG seems to be designed specially for this Pyro character.

The new Shimenawa's Reminiscence artifacts in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

A two-piece Gladitor's Finale set alongside a two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames can also help in increasing ATK stats.

While building Yoimiya, prioritse ATK%, Pyro DM and Crit DMG/ Crit Rate. Naturally, such a build will unleash her true potential and make her an astounding damage dealer.

Team compositions suitable for Yoimiya

The only aspect which Yoimiya lacks as a main DPS is AoE damage. Hence, it is best to team her with characters that can solve the AoE crisis.

Some viable support characters that can help Yoimiya are Xingqiu, Beidou, Electro traveler, Bennet, Rosaria and Sucrose.

Xingqiu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

SevyPlays talked about Yoimiya in a recent YouTube video:

With the aforementioned build guide, Yoimiya can be an ideal Pyro DPS character in players' Genshin Impact party. From the looks of it, she might recreate the success of Ganyu, who was another Bow damage dealer that took the community by storm.

Edited by Gautham Balaji