Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials: Ascension resources, talent books, and more

The second half of Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is set to feature Yoimiya as the banner's 5-star character, who is arguably one of the best single target boss DPS units in the entire game.
Hence, many players will be looking to pull for her once again as many of their team compositions lack a good Pyro DPS. This article provides a detailed list of ascension materials and talent books for players to pre-farm in case they are looking to pull for Yoimiya.
It is important to remember that being a DPS character, Yoimiya will require a level 90 ascension and crowned talents for the most optimal damage. Therefore, the resource investment will be quite heavy, so early farming is an absolute necessity.
Yoimiya will require Smoldering Pearl and Naku Weed to ascend in Genshin Impact
Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact will arrive around August 3, 2022. This means players have approximately one week to get everything ready to ascend her as soon as she arrives. The key materials that Yoimiya will require are as follows:
- Agnidus Agate Silver
- Smoldering Pearl (Pyro Hypostasis)
- Naku Weed
- Divining Scroll
Apart from that, players will require Mora and Hero's wit to level up Yoimiya all the way to level 90. Listed below are the exact numbers of each material that Genshin Impact players will require to ascend Yoimiya through every level.
Level-wise materials for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact
Level 20+
- 1 Agnidus Agate Silver
- 3 Naku Weed
- 3 Divining Scroll
- 20,000 Mora
Level 40+
- 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 2 Smoldering Pearl
- 10 Naku Weed
- 15 Divining Scroll
- 40,000 Mora
Level 50+
- 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 4 Smoldering Pearl
- 20 Naku Weed
- 12 Sealed Scroll
- 60,000 Mora
Level 60+
- 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 8 Smoldering Pearl
- 30 Naku Weed
- 18 Sealed Scroll
- 80,000 Mora
Level 70+
- 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 12 Smoldering Pearl
- 45 Naku Weed
- 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 100,000 Mora
Level 80+
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 20 Smoldering Pearl
- 60 Naku Weed
- 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 120,000 Mora
Amongst these, Smoldering Pearl will be the hardest to obtain as players need to fight the Pyro Hypostasis. Unless players have access to good Hydro characters like Yelan, Kokomi, Mona, or others, this could prove to be a tricky boss in Genshin Impact.
Naku Weed is pretty easy to farm, and the Divining Scrolls are also easily obtainable. If players have been playing for a long time, they should have a lot of Divining Scrolls stored.
However, if they don't, Divining Scrolls can be farmed by defeating Samachurls (the small mages amongst Hilichurls) in Genshin Impact.
Talent upgrade materials for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact
As mentioned previously, Yoimiya's talents are equally important. As a DPS character, a lot of her damage is hidden behind these talents. The exact materials that players will require to triple crown Yoimiya are as follows:
- Teachings of Transience x9
- Guide to Transience x63
- Philosophies of Transience x114
- Divining Scroll x18
- Sealed Scroll x66
- Forbidden Curse Scroll x93
- Dragon Lord's Crown x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- Mora x 4.9 million
Now, it is important to remember that Yoimiya primarily deals damage through her Normal Attack. However, her ultimate is very weak and is not worth investing in. Therefore, players should look to keep her skills at 10/9/6 for the most optimal usage.