Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials: Ascension resources, talent books, and more

The second half of Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is set to feature Yoimiya as the banner's 5-star character, who is arguably one of the best single target boss DPS units in the entire game.

Hence, many players will be looking to pull for her once again as many of their team compositions lack a good Pyro DPS. This article provides a detailed list of ascension materials and talent books for players to pre-farm in case they are looking to pull for Yoimiya.

It is important to remember that being a DPS character, Yoimiya will require a level 90 ascension and crowned talents for the most optimal damage. Therefore, the resource investment will be quite heavy, so early farming is an absolute necessity.

Yoimiya will require Smoldering Pearl and Naku Weed to ascend in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact will arrive around August 3, 2022. This means players have approximately one week to get everything ready to ascend her as soon as she arrives. The key materials that Yoimiya will require are as follows:

Agnidus Agate Silver

Smoldering Pearl (Pyro Hypostasis)

Naku Weed

Divining Scroll

Apart from that, players will require Mora and Hero's wit to level up Yoimiya all the way to level 90. Listed below are the exact numbers of each material that Genshin Impact players will require to ascend Yoimiya through every level.

Level-wise materials for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

1 Agnidus Agate Silver

3 Naku Weed

3 Divining Scroll

20,000 Mora

Level 40+

3 Agnidus Agate Fragment

2 Smoldering Pearl

10 Naku Weed

15 Divining Scroll

40,000 Mora

Level 50+

6 Agnidus Agate Fragment

4 Smoldering Pearl

20 Naku Weed

12 Sealed Scroll

60,000 Mora

Level 60+

3 Agnidus Agate Chunk

8 Smoldering Pearl

30 Naku Weed

18 Sealed Scroll

80,000 Mora

Level 70+

6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

12 Smoldering Pearl

45 Naku Weed

12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

100,000 Mora

Level 80+

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 Smoldering Pearl

60 Naku Weed

24 Forbidden Curse Scroll

120,000 Mora

Amongst these, Smoldering Pearl will be the hardest to obtain as players need to fight the Pyro Hypostasis. Unless players have access to good Hydro characters like Yelan, Kokomi, Mona, or others, this could prove to be a tricky boss in Genshin Impact.

Naku Weed is pretty easy to farm, and the Divining Scrolls are also easily obtainable. If players have been playing for a long time, they should have a lot of Divining Scrolls stored.

However, if they don't, Divining Scrolls can be farmed by defeating Samachurls (the small mages amongst Hilichurls) in Genshin Impact.

Talent upgrade materials for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

As mentioned previously, Yoimiya's talents are equally important. As a DPS character, a lot of her damage is hidden behind these talents. The exact materials that players will require to triple crown Yoimiya are as follows:

Teachings of Transience x9

Guide to Transience x63

Philosophies of Transience x114

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x93

Dragon Lord's Crown x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x 4.9 million

Now, it is important to remember that Yoimiya primarily deals damage through her Normal Attack. However, her ultimate is very weak and is not worth investing in. Therefore, players should look to keep her skills at 10/9/6 for the most optimal usage.

