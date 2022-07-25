5 best Genshin Impact character reruns worth saving for

Genshin Impact has a huge cast of characters to choose from, with both ancient gods and noble warriors fighting alongside rogue samurai and powerful demons. The game's 5-star characters represent the peak of the roster, bringing flashy animations and incredible damage, allowing players to build a whole team around them as they travel through the world of Teyvat.

These characters can be an amazing addition to a player's account, and saving up for them is a big part of what makes the game so popular. Players can find a list of five of Genshin Impact's best 5-star characters to save up for here.

5 of the best 5-star characters to save up for in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a ton of different 5-star characters, all with unique abilities and skill sets that allow them to provide utility and damage to a team.

Travelers who are trying to choose the best 5-star character to add to their roster will have to base their decision on a variety of factors, with certain characters bringing incredible healing and others bringing raw damage and reaction potential. Choosing the right one can be tough, but certain 5-stars stand out among the rest of the cast, making them the ideal choice for any player.

5) Zhongli/Kokomi

Both of these 5-star characters provide players with the ability to play much more aggressively thanks to their supportive skills.

Players who find that they take too much damage in combat or while delving into the Spiral Abyss will definitely want to try picking up either Zhongli or Kokomi and adding them to their parties. Zhongli's nearly impenetrable shields will safeguard his allies while Kokomi's insane healing will keep them alive and fighting.

4) Eula

Eula remains Genshin Impact's premier Physical Damage carry, as she can deal an absolutely insane amount of this often underused damage source.

Thanks to her incredible damage numbers, she is quite valuable against bosses in the overworld and can also make quick work of even the toughest enemies while exploring. Fans who want to take advantage of reactions like Superconduct will definitely want to give Eula a try.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu remains one of Genshin Impact's strongest 5-star carries, with her Cryo damage racking up consistently high numbers even against the tankiest enemies.

Thanks to her ability to deal AOE damage with her enhanced charged shot, she is especially useful in the Spiral Abyss, and fans who need a strong Cryo carry for their teams won't want to pass up on Ganyu. She does come with a small learning curve, especially for mobile players, but it's well worth it for her incredible damage.

2) Hu Tao

Hu Tao is currently one of the strongest carries in the game thanks to her incredibly high Pyro damage, especially when paired with a Hydro applicator like Xingqiu or Yelan.

She can easily take down anything in her path, as long as it doesn't have immunity to Pyro, making her one of the best characters to clear out the Spiral Abyss. As a 5-star Polearm user, she also has access to one of the game's best weapons, meaning fans will want to save up a ton of Primogems for her eventual return.

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters, and she is definitely worth saving up for. She can fit into almost any team in the game, has some incredible skills, can provide her allies with a ton of energy for their Elemental Bursts, and can even dish out a ton of damage on her own. Raiden Shogun is definitely one of the most valuable characters in the game, and fans will want to make sure they grab her during her next rerun.

Genshin Impact's 5-star characters provide a ton of value, and players will need to make sure they have a ton of Primogems prepared for their favorites.

