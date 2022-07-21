Genshin Impact Drama Phantasmagoria guide to finish acting out the interlude

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago rerun has a ton of side content for players to complete, including a full performance that they can put on in Fischl's Domain.

This performance has several different acts to complete, along with some puzzles to solve, and players will have their work cut out for them as they assemble the show. The rewards for finishing all of these quests are worth it, though, as players can collect quite a few precious chests by completing them.

Here's how players can complete the interludes in this new Genshin Impact quest.

Genshin Impact guide on how to complete the interludes in Fischl's quest

Completing Drama Phantasmagoria in Genshin Impact may take a while, as this quest has several chapters and a ton of dialogue. Regardless, it's still worth completing as players will get a ton of chests by finishing it. This quest will take players across Fischl's massive castle as they put together several plays for her Twilight Theater Head. Here's how players can begin this world quest:

The new quest begins here (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

To begin this Genshin Impact quest, players will have to head to the Twilight Theater Head and speak to him. He will relay information about the theater to the Traveler and Paimon and tasks them with helping put on a performance.

Players will also get a tutorial on completing the quests, and the trick to these performances is paying attention to the order in which the actors must be placed.

The first prologue(Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

To act out the prologue, Travelers will have to interact with the crow-shaped statue and select the 'Help the Actor take the Stage' option. Then, players must select the actor's placement by interacting with the area marked by a spotlight.

This quest has some incredibly long dialogue sections that players will simply have to wait through to move forward in the quest. There's not much else to do while the characters act out their lines on stage. Once they are finished, players will receive a chest.

The second interlude follows next (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Next, gamers will have to interact with the board again and select the 'Watch Second Half' option. In this portion of the quest, players must position the actors in the right spots to continue the prologue.

The order of the statues is based on their lines of dialogue, and Travelers will need to place them in the correct order for the play to continue. When facing the statues from the stage, the order to select them is left, right, and then center.

The statue order (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Once they've all been placed, players will have to wait out the rest of the scene yet again. This will reward players with another chest and the next mission location for this Genshin Impact quest.

Gamers must travel across the island to finish these plays and be prepared for a long quest.

Interlude 1:

The first interlude (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

The first interlude can be found at the location marked above, and players will need to follow the same steps for the prologue to complete this quest. Setting up the actors isn't too hard. It just comes down to knowing which lines go in what order. Here are the actor orders for both halves:

First half setup (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

The first half's setup is quite simple, with the actors going from left to right in that order. After that, it's just a matter of waiting until act two of the performance.

The actor to send onstage (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube )

Once act two arrives, you'll have to send more actors up onto the stage, starting with the one directly behind the bench in the screenshot above. After you send this actor up, you'll need to send up the following actors:

The actor order (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube )

Travelers will also need to find a replacement for the Old Guard actor, and they can find him off to the side as another statue named Arnold waits in the distance.

It's easy to spot him as a spotlight is shining on him. Once he's been recruited to the performance, it's just a matter of waiting until it concludes to complete this segment of the Genshin Impact quest.

Interlude 2:

The second interlude is found here (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

The second interlude plays out much like the first one, and players simply have to interact with the board to begin the puzzle. Paying attention to the dialogue will tell players which actors to send in. Players should prepare to start the play with these actors:

The actor order for the first half (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

After the first half concludes, Travelers have to send in the next three actors to continue the second half. These have been pictured below:

The second half's actor order (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube )

The second half's order is similar to the first. The character who appears in the distance can be ignored as they aren't necessary to the performance. Once they've all been sent in, players can move on to the next interlude in this Genshin Impact questline.

Interlude 3:

The third interlude is found here (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

The third interlude plays out much like the previous ones and won't take too long to complete, aside from the acting. Here is the actor order for the first half:

The actor order for the first half (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube )

One of the actors is actually invisible during the first half, and players will need to walk over to the spotlight and interact with it to unveil him. The second half's actor order is as follows:

The second half's order(Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube )

Once again, players can ignore the bystander that pops up as they won't be necessary to complete the quest. Once this interlude is finished, players can move on to the finale and finally complete this Genshin Impact quest.

Finale:

The finale begins here (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

After the final interlude ends, speaking to the theater head will reveal that the finale performance is being staged. Travelers will have to head over to the island in the center and begin the performance through the board, as usual. Here's the actor order to follow to complete this Genshin Impact quest:

The finale's first half order (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube)

The order for the first half of the finale is pretty straightforward, and it won't take too long to reach the second half. Once players have arrived at the second half, the order is as follows:

The final order (Image via Noxxis Gaming/Youtube)

Once all the actors have been set up, and the play has concluded, the final step will be to take a photo with the cast members. Once this has been done, the quest is complete, and players will receive their rewards.

Players will want to ensure that they've picked up all the chests from this Genshin Impact questline, as quite a few appear along the way.

Genshin Impact's newest quests can take quite a while, and players will want to make sure they finish them all before the update ends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far