How to open Broken Isle locked gate in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's new event has returned players to the Golden Apple Archipelago for another summer adventure. This time around, the islands are full of secrets to uncover and find, along with hidden passages to traverse throughout the area.

Fans will need to keep their eyes peeled if they want to find everything in the archipelago, as treasure lies behind every turn. The Broken Isle has a locked gate that fans may be wondering how to access, and opening it requires a few puzzles to be completed first. Here's how to open the locked gate in the Broken Isle.

The Broken Isle in Genshin Impact: How can players open the locked gate?

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago has made a grand return to the game and has been repopulated with new areas to find and plunder. One such area that is full of secrets is the Broken Isle, an island that only becomes fully accessible once Xinyan's event quest is completed.

Once players have completed the Blazin' Trials quest for her, they will be able to interact with The Island's Stirring Strings to change its layout, and they'll need to set it to the smallest height to unlock the locked gate.

The entrance to the cave can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the island's configuration has been set, you can head to the west of the island to find a new cavern that has opened up. You'll want to make sure you have at least one Pyro character in your party, and preferably one that can use Pyro from a distance, like Amber or Yoimiya. Once you descend into the cave, you will notice that there are several Pyro torches lining the walls, along with a Pyro totem.

By lighting the nearby torches, you can ignite the Pyro totem, which will bring the water level in the cavern down. Once the water level has receded, you can head across the small pond to reach the other side, where another Pyro totem can be found. From here, you can either light the rest of the torches to progress the puzzle or enter the door at the end of the cave that will transport you to another point on the island.

After entering the door, you will find yourself in a new room with a torch in it, along with a lever and the locked gate. Upon pulling the lever, the gate will open, revealing a table with Albedo's notes on it and an exit that leads to the island. After opening the gate, you can light the torch and return through the gate to activate the Pyro totem and fully drain the water from the cave. This will reveal a hidden conch at the bottom of the cavern, along with a chest to grab.

If you have been collecting all of the previous conches, this should allow you to hit the sixteenth conch requirement to unlock Fischl's new skin. Fans will definitely want to make sure they pick it up during the event. If they miss out, they'll need to purchase it later for Genesis Crystals. By doing this puzzle, gamers can easily grab a hidden conch and open the locked gate with a single move.

Genshin Impact's new event hides plenty of secrets for gamers to find, and they are definitely worth uncovering.

