How to unlock Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact re-introduced the Golden Apple Archipelago in the patch 2.8 update, 'Summer Fantasia.' The islands were first released as a temporary map as part of the Mid-Summer Island Adventure event in patch 1.6.

However, the Golden Apple Archipelago is back with brand new features and a flagship event called 'Summertime Odyssey' with exciting rewards. Similar to the version 1.6 islands, the new Golden Apple Archipelago has also released new outfits for Diluc and Fischl. This article will guide players on how to unlock the new Golden Apple Archipelago islands to experience the latest content in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 guide: How to unlock Golden Apple Archipelago

The new Golden Apple Archipelago will be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.8 through a flagship event called the Summertime Odyssey. The flagship event will host several mini-games that players can participate in to win exciting rewards. However, players will have to complete a few requirements before they can gain access to the time-limited island. Here is a quick summary of all the requirements that players must complete to unlock the Golden Apple Archipelago:

Adventure Rank should be 32 or above

Completion of Archon Quest Chapter II: Prologue 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'

Completion of Mona's Story Quest 'Astrolabos Chapter: Act I - Beyond This World's Stars'

Once all the requirements have been fulfilled, the flagship event Summertime Odyssey will be unlocked and a new event quest 'The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!' will pop up on the player's quest menu. Players can navigate the event and quest, which will ask players to visit Mondstadt to start the quest.

Travelers will meet many characters, including Fischl and Mona (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event quest is fairly simple, and Travelers will meet many familiar faces as they find their way back to the Golden Apple Archipelago islands. During the event quests, players will meet up with Kazuha, Fischl, Mona, and Xinyan. Surprisingly, Venti is also featured in the event quest but he will not follow travelers and others to the Golden Apple Archipelago. Instead, players will receive a Dodocommunication Device that functions as a walkie-talkie for Travelers and Venti to interact after the players reach the island.

The majority of the event quest is filled with tons of dialog and small cutscenes, except for this one instance where players will have to fight a Fatui Cryogunner after arriving on the islands. The event quest is almost over when there is a scene of Traveler interacting with Venti using the Dodocommunication Device. After that scene, Genshin Impact players will be free to explore the islands and unlock all teleport waypoints.

Currently, the only events accessible to players are the Surfpiecer and Resonating Vision event. The other events are time-gated and will be unlocked in a few days. In the meantime, players can participate in the event mentioned above to win exciting rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Fischl's new outfit 'Ein Immernachtstraum' in Genshin Impact.

