All Genshin Impact Echoing Conches locations in latest update

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update has brought back the Golden Apple Archipelago with the Summertime Odyssey event. Players will have a chance to explore new islands with new mini-events and new objects to interact with.

Echoing Conches are a type of interactive object that players can find and collect in the Golden Apple Archipelago. While interacting with Echoing Conches, players can learn a lot about the game's lore and collecting them is also a part of the event that will reward players handsomely. The mini-event requires players to collect these Echoing Conches so they can receive rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Fischl's new outfit.

Here are the locations of all Echoing Conches in the latest update of Genshin Impact.

Locations of all Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact lastest update

What conches look like in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the first day of the event, players can collect a total of 14 Echoing Conches. 8 out of these 14 conches will be needed for a mini-event called the Resonating Visions, where collecting certain types of Echoing Conches will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and Fischl's new outfit. Other Conches are known as Imaging Conches that show images instead of sound.

Players can also take the help of interactive maps to find them. Here are the locations of all the Phantasmal Conches required for the event:

TWINNING ISLE

Locations of Phantasmal Conches in Twinning Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first two conches can be found on the Twinning Isle near the North Teleport Waypoint. From the teleport waypoint, head southeast to find the Phantasmal Conch on a ledge by the base of the mountains.

Go back to the teleport waypoint and head west to find the Phantasmal Conch on the way to the top of the mountain.

BROKEN ISLE

Locations of Phantasmal Conches in Broken Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Three Phantasmal Conches can be found in Broken Isle. Players can refer to the locations shown in the images attached above to find the three conches.

Two conches can be found near each other on the northwest side of the Isle. The last Phantasmal Conch is located on the northwest shores of the isle. To make it easier for players, all the conches will be located near rocky structures.

PUDDING ISLE

Locations of Phantasmal Conches in Pudding Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can explore the Pudding Isle to find two more Phantasmal Conches, with both conches located near the shore.

The first conch can be found on the west side of the Isle along the shore, while the second can be found on the south side of the Isle near the shore.

MINACIOUS ISLE

Locations of Phantasmal Conches in Minacious Isle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, players will have to travel the most to find this particular Phantasmal Conch. They must head to the marked location in the image above, where they will find a Phantasmal Conch lying on a rock by the inner base of the mountain.

Players who require a visual guide to collect all types of conches available on the first day of the event can watch the above YouTube video.

