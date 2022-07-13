How to get Diluc and Fischl’s skins in Genshin Impact: Preview, price and offers

Diluc and Fischl are getting two new skins in Genshin Impact 2.8, so it's only natural that some players are wondering how to acquire them. Special non-censored 5-star characters' outfits are never available for free, while the ones for 4-star characters are obtainable for F2P players. As per tradition, Diluc's skin is only obtainable via Genesis Crystals, while Fischl's is available for free via an event.

Diluc's skin is known as Red Dead of Night. Fischl's costume is known as Ein Immernachtstraum. Both will be obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.8, but players can also get them in future updates by paying more Genesis Crystals than required in Version 2.8.

How Genshin Impact players can obtain Diluc and Fischl's skins

The first new skin to discuss is Diluc's outfit. It is only available via the Character Outfit Shop, which players can access by:

Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Select Shop. Select Character Outfits. Click on Red Dead of Night.

These outfits would normally cost 1,680 Genesis Crystals. However, Red Dead of Night is unique in that it has some new special effects associated with it. Hence, HoYoverse has decided to up the price so that it costs:

1,980 Genesis Crystals until 4:00 on August 22, 2022

until 4:00 on August 22, 2022 2,480 Genesis Crystals after 4:00 on August 22, 2022

By comparison, the previous 5-star outfits would have a discounted price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals before moving up to 1,680 Genesis Crystals. How much a Genesis Crystal costs varies from region to region.

Diluc's skin will end up costing more than previous outfits once the discount is over.

The other notable costume to discuss is Fischl's Ein Immernachtstraum. It will be available to those who participate in the Resonating Visions event without costing any Genesis Crystals. This event will involve Genshin Impact players collecting several Phantasmal Conches. Do note that this method is free, meaning that F2P aficionados can obtain it.

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 32 or higher to participate in this event. Apart from that, players can also opt to purchase Fischl's skin for 1,680 Genesis Crystal after the event is over.

Showcasing the new skins

Both outfits were seen in the Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program. Players who want to see them in action are recommended to check out this video, which is essentially the two main clips featuring the new costumes.

It starts with Fischl's skin first, which also briefly highlights some miscellaneous rewards that Genshin Impact players will get from the Resonating Visions event, such as:

Primogems

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

Afterward, the clip talks about the upcoming Hidden Strife event. They show Diluc's skin with a disclaimer stating that it's available via the in-game Character Outfit Shop. The rest of this video then shows off the outfit's new characteristics and why it costs a little extra compared to past 5-star characters' costumes.

As a reminder, Fischl's skin is available for free in the Resonating Visions event before moving up to 1,680 Genesis Crystals afterward. Likewise, Diluc's new outfit will be available for 1,980 Genesis Crystals at a discount before moving up to 2,480 Genesis Crystals once that period is over.

