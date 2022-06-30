How to get Fischl and Diluc skins in Genshin Impact patch 2.8?

Genshin Impact patch 2.8 is expected to release brand new skins for Diluc and Fischl. The artwork and design for both the skins were leaked by trusted community personnel a day back.

Hence, fans have been quite excited and eager to learn the various ways through which the skins can be obtained. Thus, a brief idea has been provided regarding the same in this article, based on what has been leaked by the community.

It is still important to remember that all of this is just a leak, and nothing can be said for certain until the official livestream that is going to take place on July 2, 2022. However, considering the leakers involved have never been wrong in the past, fans can be more or less sure regarding the information.

Diluc will have a paid skin, while Fischl's skin will be free in Genshin Impact patch 2.8

The skins for Diluc and Fischl will be very similar to the skins for Jean and Barbara that were provided last year during the summer event. Back then, Jean's skin was obtainable through Genesis Crystals, while Barbara's skin was obtained simply by playing the event.

The same idea was also used during the Lantern Rite festival in 2022, where Ningguang's skin was obtainable throughout the event, while Keqing's skin was purchasable. Thus, the same will be done this time as well within Genshin Impact.

As per the leaks, Diluc's skin will initially cost 1980 Genesis Crystals. This will be a discounted price and will remain the same throughout patch 2.8. However, after the patch, the discount will be gone and the skin will cost 2480 Genesis Crystals.

As of now, this will probably be the costliest skin in the game. Though it is understandable, as Diluc is not only a popular character, but the skin also looks exceptionally good. Diluc's bright red color has been altered to crimson red, while his clothing has been changed to more formal attire.

Fischl, of course, is going to have a free skin that will be available throughout the event within the game. However, this skin will not remain free, as after the event is done, the skin will be made available in the store for 1680 Genesis Crystals. This is also quite costly, thus Genshin Impact fans are recommended to obtain it beforehand.

Lastly, it’s important to mention that Honkai Impact fans who also play Genshin Impact might be specifically interested in the Fischl skin. It has a stark resemblance to Fallen Rosemary, a playable battlesuit from Hoyoverse's mobile-exclusive title Honkai Impact.

