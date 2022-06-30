Diluc and Fischl skin price, special effects, release date, and more Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed a new look at the upcoming skins for Diluc and Fischl that will arrive alongside the Golden Apple Archipelago. These skins bring a brand new look to these popular characters, and Diluc's even changes the effects of his Pyro abilities. Diluc's new skin is the game's first 5-star skin, and it brings some incredible special effects that fans won't want to miss out on.

Players can find out how to acquire these brand new skins here, along with their release date and more.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal new skins for Fischl and Diluc

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed Diluc and Fischl's upcoming skins. These costumes will bring a new look to both of these popular Mondstadt characters, with Fischl's skin granting her regal attire fitting her position as a princess and Diluc's skin wreathing him in crimson and black. Diluc's skin is particularly notable, as it is the game's first 5-star quality skin. This means that it will provide him with new idle animations and also grant his elemental abilities new special effects.

Here you can see Diluc's flames now have a dark red hue and black outlines:

The effects that come with this skin will grant Diluc's abilities a darker crimson hue, with a black outline that adds a darker flair to his powerful strikes. His Elemental Burst gets changed quite a bit, with the phoenix covered in an ebony flame. Fans of Diluc will definitely want to pick up this skin as it is currently one of the most unique skins to be released so far.

Both skins will become available alongside the Golden Apple Archipelago, with Fischl's skin tying into the new update's story. As such, it will be free during the update, and players will be able to acquire it by completing tasks during the event.

Diluc's skin will also be available during the event for a discounted price of 1980 Crystals, but both of the skins will cost a hefty sum of Genesis Crystals once the event ends. Fischl's skin will cost 1680 Genesis Crystals, while Diluc's will cost 2480.

These skins should go live when the Summer Fantasia update begins on July 13, provided there are no further delays. The skins will be on sale until the 2.8 update concludes, so fans will want to make sure they pick them up quickly during the update. Diluc's skin, in particular, is definitely worth grabbing at the discounted price, since it changes a ton of effects and adds brand new animations for gamers to enjoy.

Genshin Impact's cosmetics seem like they will only be increasing in quality as the game progresses, and with the release of Diluc's Red Dead of Night skin and Fischl's Ein Sommernachtstraum skin, fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for future costume additions. The 2.8 update looks to be bringing a ton of new content to the game, and players have a lot to look forward to.

Genshin Impact's newest skins will bring many amazing changes to some of the game's most popular characters.

