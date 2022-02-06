Genshin Impact leaks: Diluc and Fischl’s skins confirmed by reliable sources

It appears as though the old Genshin Impact leaks of Diluc and Fischl having new skins might actually be happening.

Unfortunately, their models haven't been leaked yet; instead, it's just a credible leaker backing up the story. Chinese leaker Tz recently confirmed that Uncle DD's leak about their skins is authentic. For reference, Uncle DD stated that Diluc's skin would be similar to his KFC promotional art and that Fischl would have a costume too.

No exact dates are given in these leaks for when players can expect to see the new outfits. They were not leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.5, which means that fans will have to wait a while until they see the new outfits' models or artwork.

Genshin Impact leaks: Diluc and Fischl will have skins

The above Reddit post contains some screenshots related to these leaks. It should be noted that they're written in Chinese, but the leakers are considered credible by the overall community. There have been a few related leaks to this topic, although it's worth noting that they don't come directly from Uncle DD.

Neither character currently has other outfits for the player to equip, so these upcoming skins will be their first ones. It's also worth mentioning that Uncle DD's initial leak on this matter stated that Noelle wouldn't be having a new outfit (she was in the KFC promotional art as well).

The KFC promotion (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to the leaks, Diluc's upcoming outfit will be "similar to his KFC costume." If those leaks are accurate, then his new skin should resemble the one he's wearing above. It won't necessarily be identical to it, but it should be similar (although how similar is up to interpretation).

No leaks are confirming what Fischl's upcoming costume will look like in Genshin Impact. At the moment, all Travelers can do is speculate on potential ideas. It could be something formal like the above example or something else more appropriate to whatever event will feature these Mondstadt characters.

The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown. [Questionable]The next skins after the 2.4 ones will be Mondstadt related, the chars and the release date is unknown.

Some old Genshin Impact leaks stated that the next new outfits would be related to Mondstadt. Both Diluc and Fischl are strongly associated with that region, which lines up well with the current leaks.

The release date for the new outfits is still unknown, even several months later. On the bright side, it seems as though the costumes for those characters have been confirmed.

How players got new outfits in the past

Keqing was the most recent 5-star character to have a new skin (not counting Alternate Outfits) (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on past precedence, it would be logical for Fischl's skin to be given away for free in an event. Diluc's skin would cost 1350 Genesis Crystals at first, before moving on to 1680 Genesis Crystals.

For example, past 4-star characters and their outfits include:

Barbara (Summertime Sparkle): Echoing Tales event

Ningguang (Orchid's Evening Gown): Fleeting Colors in Flight event

Past 5-star characters and their outfits include:

Jean (Sea Breeze Dandelion): Cost 1350 Genesis Crystals during the event, before having a price of 1680 Genesis Crystals afterward

Keqing (Opulent Splendor): Cost 1350 Genesis Crystals during the event, before having a price of 1680 Genesis Crystals afterward

Thus, Fischl and Diluc should follow a similar format.

