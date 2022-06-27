Dottore, Collei, Scaramouche and every playable character expected in Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Genshin Impact 3.0 will provide players with a ton of new characters, including fan favorites like Collei. While future updates will reveal long-awaited additions like Scaramouche and Dottore, fans have a lot to look forward to as Sumeru progresses.

The new region looks to have a ton of character additions, puzzles, bosses, and more. Fans will want to make sure they save up their Primogems for Sumeru's release, as they may want to summon many of these unique choices. Players can find out more about the characters set to arrive during the 3.0 update here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: All characters arriving in the new update, and more

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 Chars



Tighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, Bow

Collei - 4 Star, Dendro, Bow

Dori - 4 Star, Electro, Claymore

Genshin Impact 3.0 will reportedly bring three new characters to the game, along with the release of the Dendro Element and the addition of Sumeru, the land of Dendro. Players have a ton of content to look forward to from this update, as the new characters will bring unique gameplay, animations, and even new elements to utilize.

This update will be one of the biggest in Genshin Impact history, and fans will want to make sure they have all the Primogems they can for its release on August 24.

The characters set to arrive during the 3.0 update are Tighnari, Dori, and Collei. Tighnari will likely be the first banner character of Sumeru, and he is a 5-star Dendro archer who has a similar playstyle to Ganyu. He can charge up a powerful Dendro shot that will release tracking arrows that home in on enemies. He has also said to have a pretty unique appearance, with animal-like ears and a tail.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc [Questionable]Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc

Collei will allegedly utilize a massive boomerang in battle, though her main weapon is a bow. She is a 4-star character and utilizes the Dendro element, meaning fans can look forward to two Dendro archers when the 3.0 update launches. Collei will also have a cute companion alongside her, though how she summons it in battle is still unknown.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP [Questionable]Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

The final character coming in the 3.0 update is said to be Dori, a 4-star Electro Claymore user who uses the small body type. According to leaks, she is a healer and will be able to aid her team without having to drain her own HP. She can reportedly heal from off-field, meaning she may end up being another powerful off-field healer and reaction generator.

Scaramouche

Mero @merlin_impact We will fight Scaramouche as boss in 3.2. He will have a banner around the same time. His playable name is "Wanderer". We will fight Scaramouche as boss in 3.2. He will have a banner around the same time. His playable name is "Wanderer".

According to leaks, Scaramouche will arrive during the Genshin Impact 3.2 update as a boss and become playable around the same time. Leakers have long stated that he will be an Electro Catalyst character who will work in tandem with Elemental Mastery. It's likely that his kit will work well with the Dendro element, allowing Scaramouche to create some strong reactions in battle.

Dottore

Leaks have stated that Dottore will become a playable character during Sumeru's storyline as well, and this villainous member of the Fatui may be one of the most unique characters yet.

It will be interesting to see how he will join the Traveler, as he has done some terrible things in the game's official Webtoon. Fans will have to wait for more information on Dottore, and with the game's betas on the way, the wait doesn't look to be long.

