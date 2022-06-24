Tighnari, Collei, and Dendro Traveler's abilities leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.0 update

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed new information about each upcoming character's skills and abilities. Thanks to this leaked info, players can get an early idea of what Tighnari, Dori, Collei, and the Dendro Traveler can do.

These characters each provide some new abilities, and Tighnari and the Traveler, in particular, sound like potent additions to a team's composition.

Fans can find out more about these new abilities below and prepare to summon these characters when they are released in the 3.0 update later this year.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Tighnari, Collei, the Traveler, and more

Thanks to a bunch of new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, users can get a better look at the abilities and skills of the three upcoming characters from the latest update, plus the moveset of the Dendro Traveler.

This update will bring the Traveler to Sumeru, unlocking their connection to the Dendro element and allowing gamers to finally take advantage of the long-awaited element. Each character has a powerful moveset that will easily allow individuals to switch up their team compositions.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows. [Questionable]Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows.

First is Tighnari, the 5-star character of the update, who wields the Dendro Element and uses a Bow. He is comparable to Ganyu's playstyle, with a focus on Elemental Mastery.

His Charged Shot allows him to build up two levels of an enhanced shot that will charge with Dendro damage. After two levels, it will fire additional tracking arrows that will home in on enemies after dealing damage. His Skill and Burst allow him to increase those arrows and deal damage.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc [Questionable]Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc

Collei's kit is a bit less detailed, though leaks will shed more light on it with time.

Collei is a 4-star Dendro character who also wields a bow, and according to current information, she also carries and throws a giant boomerang in battle. She also has a cute companion, similar to Guoba and Baron Bunny.

What this companion will do in battle is currently unknown, but it likely has a taunt or some kind of AOE effect.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP [Questionable]Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

The final new character coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is another 4-star known as Dori. She utilizes the small female body type, similar to Klee and Diona. She will deal off-field damage while also healing, identical to Kuki Shinobu, though without the drawback of losing HP when casting.

Dori also uses a Claymore and the Electro element. Fans will want to keep an eye out for her, as another Electro healer may be helpful in this reaction-based region.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:



Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacks

Electro -> Increases speed of objects attacks

Pyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes. [Questionable]Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacksElectro -> Increases speed of objects attacksPyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes.

The Dendro Traveler has a unique kit, as they will be able to spawn in an object that reacts with different elements to deal damage automatically. This object will gain diverse effects based on what element it is infused with, meaning gamers have various options in battle.

Here's what it can react with:

Pyro: Causes the object to explode in an AOE of damage.

Hydro: Increases the range of the object's attack radius.

Electro: Increases the speed of the object's attacks.

These different options will lead to a unique playstyle for the Traveler, and players will want to experiment with what works the best.

Genshin Impact's newest characters each provide unique and useful abilities, and fans will want to ensure they take advantage of these skills in Sumeru.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far