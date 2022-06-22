Genshin Impact Summer Fantasia leaks: Version 2.8 release date, banners, and Spiral Abyss details

Genshin Impact 2.8 is just around the corner, and it is set to bring tons of new features and events. Players won't want to miss out on this massive update as it brings the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago along with powerful characters like Kaedehara Kazuha and Yoimiya.
Some fantastic banners are set to run during this update, allowing fans to grab great characters as they explore new domains and more.
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks, including new Abyss and character banners
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed tons of upcoming content, and this update looks packed with lots of stuff for users. With the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, they will have much ground to cover, and gamers will be able to gather tons of treasure as they explore the islands.
They can use this treasure to summon some of the game's best characters, including the coveted Kaedehara Kazuha. This new update is set to go live on July 13, provided there are no delays.
New banners in Genshin Impact 2.8
The first banner of the 2.8 update will feature Kaedehara Kazuha, along with Klee. It will also likely bring the first introduction of Shikanoin Heizou, giving gamers even more incentive to summon for these two powerful rerun 5-stars.
Kazuha has been gone from the featured banner for almost an entire year, and Genshin Impact players will want to pick him up when he returns as he is an incredible character.
Leaks have stated that the second banner of 2.8 will feature Yoimiya, a powerful 5-star Pyro main DPS. Some individuals overlooked this 5-star character during her original rerun, so fans will want to give her another shot during the 2.8 update.
She can dish out tons of damage with the right team, and with Dendro on the way, having a strong Pyro damage source will be very helpful.
Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss changes
The Spiral Abyss during 2.8 will feature some Blessings that can provide great aid to players attempting to challenge this grueling dungeon. Here is a list of the Blessings provided during Genshin Impact 2.8:
- Blessing 1: When a character takes the field, they will gain a stack of the Fortitude buff every two seconds. This will increase their ATK by 20%, with a max of three stacks. When characters with three Fortittude stacks hit opponents with a Charged Attack, a shockwave will be unleashed, dealing True Damage. This can occur once every two seconds.
- Blessing 2: When a character triggers the Swirl Reaction on an opponent, the opponent's defense will be decreased by 12% for ten seconds. This can stack up to three times.
- Blessing 3: After the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks deal damage to opponents, they will gain a 12% buff to those attacks for eight seconds. This has a max of four stacks and can be triggered every 0.1 seconds. This is cleared when characters are swapped.
The Spiral Abyss layout has also undergone some changes, with Floors 11 and 12 featuring some formidable enemies. Here's a list of the opponents to expect during Genshin Impact 2.8's new Abyss:
Floor 11:
- Chamber 1 First Half:
- 1x Ice Shield Mitachurl
- 2x Shieldwall Mitachurl
- 2x Hydro Specter
- 2x Cryo Specter
- 2x Large Cryo Slime
- 4x Small Cryo Slime
- Chamber 1 Second Half:
- 1x Treasure Hoarder Gravedigger
- 2x Treasure Hoarder Seaman
- 2x Treasure Hoarder Pugilist
- 4x Treasure Hoarder crusher
- 2x Pyro Potioneer
- 3x Hydro Potioneer
- 2x Electro Potioneer
- 1x Cryo Potioneer
- Chamber 2 First Half:
- 2x Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
- 2x Cryo Specter
- 1x Electro Specter
- 1x Hydro Specter
- Chamber 2 Second Half:
- 1x Fatui Cicin Mage
- 1x Fatui Cryo Mage
- 1x Fatui Cryogunner
- 1x Fatui Hydrogunner
- 1x Fatui Pyroslinger
- 1x Fatui Agent
- Chamber 3 first half:
- 1x Thunder Manifestation
- Chamber 3 second half:
- 1x Cryo Abyss Mage
- 1x Hydro Abyss Mage
- 1x Electro Abyss Mage
Floor 12:
- Chamber 1 First Half:
- 2x Cryo Shield Mitachurl
- 1x Frostarm Lawachurl
- 3x Cryo Shaman
- 2x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter
- 2x Cryo Hilichurl Shooter
- 2x Electro Hilichurl Shooter
- 9x Cryo Hilichurl Guard
- Chamber 1 Second Half
- 1x Pyro Kairagi
- 1x Electro Kairagi
- 1x Nobushi Hitsukeban
- 1x Nobushi Jintouban
- 1x Nobushi Kikouban
- Chamber 2 First half:
- 1x Hydro Hypostasis
- Chamber 2 Second half:
- 1x Ruin Grader
- 2x Ruin Cruiser
- 1x Ruin Scout
- 2x Ruin Destroyer
- Chamber 3 First half:
- 1x Cryo Cicin Mage
- 2x Fatui Cryogunner
- 1x Mirror Maiden
- 1x Electro Cicin Mage
- Chamber 3 Second Half
- 1x Ruin Serpent
Genshin Impact's next update will bring tons of new content for fans to take on, and they won't want to miss out.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaks and is subject to change.