Genshin Impact Summer Fantasia leaks: Version 2.8 release date, banners, and Spiral Abyss details

Genshin Impact 2.8 is just around the corner, and it is set to bring tons of new features and events. Players won't want to miss out on this massive update as it brings the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago along with powerful characters like Kaedehara Kazuha and Yoimiya.

Some fantastic banners are set to run during this update, allowing fans to grab great characters as they explore new domains and more.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks, including new Abyss and character banners

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed tons of upcoming content, and this update looks packed with lots of stuff for users. With the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, they will have much ground to cover, and gamers will be able to gather tons of treasure as they explore the islands.

They can use this treasure to summon some of the game's best characters, including the coveted Kaedehara Kazuha. This new update is set to go live on July 13, provided there are no delays.

New banners in Genshin Impact 2.8

The first banner of the 2.8 update will feature Kaedehara Kazuha, along with Klee. It will also likely bring the first introduction of Shikanoin Heizou, giving gamers even more incentive to summon for these two powerful rerun 5-stars.

Kazuha has been gone from the featured banner for almost an entire year, and Genshin Impact players will want to pick him up when he returns as he is an incredible character.

Leaks have stated that the second banner of 2.8 will feature Yoimiya, a powerful 5-star Pyro main DPS. Some individuals overlooked this 5-star character during her original rerun, so fans will want to give her another shot during the 2.8 update.

She can dish out tons of damage with the right team, and with Dendro on the way, having a strong Pyro damage source will be very helpful.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss changes

The Spiral Abyss during 2.8 will feature some Blessings that can provide great aid to players attempting to challenge this grueling dungeon. Here is a list of the Blessings provided during Genshin Impact 2.8:

Blessing 1: When a character takes the field, they will gain a stack of the Fortitude buff every two seconds. This will increase their ATK by 20%, with a max of three stacks. When characters with three Fortittude stacks hit opponents with a Charged Attack, a shockwave will be unleashed, dealing True Damage. This can occur once every two seconds.

When a character takes the field, they will gain a stack of the Fortitude buff every two seconds. This will increase their ATK by 20%, with a max of three stacks. When characters with three Fortittude stacks hit opponents with a Charged Attack, a shockwave will be unleashed, dealing True Damage. This can occur once every two seconds. Blessing 2: When a character triggers the Swirl Reaction on an opponent, the opponent's defense will be decreased by 12% for ten seconds. This can stack up to three times.

When a character triggers the Swirl Reaction on an opponent, the opponent's defense will be decreased by 12% for ten seconds. This can stack up to three times. Blessing 3: After the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks deal damage to opponents, they will gain a 12% buff to those attacks for eight seconds. This has a max of four stacks and can be triggered every 0.1 seconds. This is cleared when characters are swapped.

The Spiral Abyss layout has also undergone some changes, with Floors 11 and 12 featuring some formidable enemies. Here's a list of the opponents to expect during Genshin Impact 2.8's new Abyss:

Floor 11:

Chamber 1 First Half:

1x Ice Shield Mitachurl

2x Shieldwall Mitachurl

2x Hydro Specter

2x Cryo Specter

2x Large Cryo Slime

4x Small Cryo Slime

Chamber 1 Second Half:

1x Treasure Hoarder Gravedigger

2x Treasure Hoarder Seaman

2x Treasure Hoarder Pugilist

4x Treasure Hoarder crusher

2x Pyro Potioneer

3x Hydro Potioneer

2x Electro Potioneer

1x Cryo Potioneer

Floor 11 Chamber 2 (Image via Ubatcha/Twitter)

Chamber 2 First Half:

2x Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling

2x Cryo Specter

1x Electro Specter

1x Hydro Specter

Chamber 2 Second Half:

1x Fatui Cicin Mage

1x Fatui Cryo Mage

1x Fatui Cryogunner

1x Fatui Hydrogunner

1x Fatui Pyroslinger

1x Fatui Agent

Floor 11 Chamber 3 (Image via Ubatcha/Twitter)

Chamber 3 first half:

1x Thunder Manifestation

Chamber 3 second half:

1x Cryo Abyss Mage

1x Hydro Abyss Mage

1x Electro Abyss Mage

Floor 12 Chamber 1 (Image via Ubatcha/Twitter)

Floor 12:

Chamber 1 First Half:

2x Cryo Shield Mitachurl

1x Frostarm Lawachurl

3x Cryo Shaman

2x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter

2x Cryo Hilichurl Shooter

2x Electro Hilichurl Shooter

9x Cryo Hilichurl Guard

Chamber 1 Second Half

1x Pyro Kairagi

1x Electro Kairagi

1x Nobushi Hitsukeban

1x Nobushi Jintouban

1x Nobushi Kikouban

Floor 12 second chamber (Image via Ubatcha/Twitter)

Chamber 2 First half:

1x Hydro Hypostasis

Chamber 2 Second half:

1x Ruin Grader

2x Ruin Cruiser

1x Ruin Scout

2x Ruin Destroyer

Floor 12 third chamber (Image via Ubatcha/Twitter)

Chamber 3 First half:

1x Cryo Cicin Mage

2x Fatui Cryogunner

1x Mirror Maiden

1x Electro Cicin Mage

Chamber 3 Second Half

1x Ruin Serpent

Genshin Impact's next update will bring tons of new content for fans to take on, and they won't want to miss out.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaks and is subject to change.

