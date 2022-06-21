Genshin Impact 2.8 banners: Kazuha, Heizou release dates and 5-star weapons revealed

Genshin Impact 2.8 will bring the return of Kaedehara Kazuha, along with the release of a new powerful Anemo character named Shikanoin Heizou. The two Anemo fighters hail from Inazuma and will make appearances alongside the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

The update will feature the game's most popular characters, including Klee, Yoimiya, and more. Players who have been waiting for Kazuha's return will definitely want to make sure they are prepared to summon him from the new bannner.

Here is when fans can expect Kaedehara Kazuha to return to the featured banner.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kaedehara Kazuha rerun revealed

Genshin Impact 2.8 will bring a ton of new content to the game while also bringing back some of the game's most popular areas and characters. Fans of the Golden Apple Archipelago will be happy to hear that it is returning to the game, alongside the character who was initially released with it.

After an entire year, Kaedehara Kazuha is finally making a return to the game, and there are tons of fans who are waiting for his release.

According to leaks, Kazuha will be featured on the first half of this banner alongside Klee, putting his release date around July 13. Fans will not have to wait much longer to be able to finally summon Kazuha, or even get some of his incredible constellations.

Many players missed out on Kazuha during his initial run as he was only one update away from Inazuma, but now most fans see his value and will not want to miss out again.

Shikanoin Heizou will also be accompanying Kaedehara Kazuha on his banner, allowing players to summon two powerful Anemo characters at the same time.

Heizou is an incredible Anemo main DPS character who has one of the most unique kits in Genshin Impact. He will allow gamers to utilize their Catalyst weapons in a way never seen before, and they will definitely want to give him a try during this update.

2.8 weapon banners

With Kazuha and Klee coming during the first half of this update, players can expect some amazing weapons to come alongside them. Currently, the signature weapons for both Kazuha and Klee are expected to appear in the first half of the update's banner.

Players will be able to summon for both the Freedom-Sworn and the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds.

The Freedom Sworn is an incredible sword for Kazuha that allows him to gain an insane amount of Elemental Mastery, making it ideal for support Kazuha builds. The Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a Catalyst that is ideal for Klee as it allows her to dish out a ton of Elemental damage to her foes.

It also works quite well for Shikanoin Heizou, meaning players will get a weapon for both of these unique Catalyst wielders. Thus, Genshin Impact 2.8 looks to be an incredible update with a ton of content for players to look forward to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far