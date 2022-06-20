Genshin Impact banner schedule: Klee, Yoimiya, Heizou, and Kazuha rerun dates revealed

Genshin Impact 2.8 will bring the return of several fan-favorite characters and provide players with the opportunity to summon them once again. Kaedehara Kazuha and Yoimiya will appear during this update's rerun banners, along with Klee and the new 4-star Shikanoin Heizou.
This update will allow fans to summon some powerful characters and boost their roster with strong choices before the Traveler heads to Sumeru.
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New rerun banners revealed
Genshin Impact's next update will bring the return of several fan-favorite 5-star characters, along with a brand new 4-star addition. They will bring incredible damage to a team, along with insane utility and tons of value.
Fans will want to make sure they have Primogems saved up for the next update if they plan on getting Kaedehara Kazuha, Yoimiya, Klee, or Shikanoin Heizou.
Kazuha, Yoimiya, and Klee are all due for a rerun during this update, and the trio of crimson characters is all worth the summon. Fans can expect Klee in the first half and Yoimiya in the second, though placing Kazuha is a bit more difficult.
He could be alongside either of these powerful Pyro characters, though the odds are higher that he will be first to coincide with the update on July 13.
Shikanoin Heizou will also appear on the upcoming banners, though the banner he will appear on is currently unknown. He will likely appear alongside Kazuha, though he may arrive with Klee or Yoimiya.
Heizou is one of the game's most unique 4-star characters so far, and fans will want to make sure they have Primogems ready to summon him when he releases.
The 2.8 update will bring tons of new content to the game, along with the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This area will undergo a massive shift with the addition of personal domains for many characters involved in its new story.
Fans will also get their first introduction to Sumeru during the 2.8 story, making this a huge update that users won't want to miss.
Given Kazuha's huge impact on the story of this update, gamers will likely see him early in the banner lineup. Kaedehara Kazuha was first introduced during the title's last summer event, and it has taken an entire year for him to receive a rerun.
This will likely be one of the biggest reruns in Genshin Impact history, as many players have been long awaiting his return.
Yoimiya and Klee may not appear during the update, but fans will still want to summon for these strong Pyro characters, especially with the addition of Dendro right around the corner. These two are strong single-target DPS characters, though Klee also can deal tons of AOE damage with her powerful bombs.
If gamers need a strong Pyro character, they are worth summoning. The second banner is set to arrive around August 3.