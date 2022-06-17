Is Genshin Impact 2.7's Itto banner worth pulling on?

Genshin Impact will soon feature a rerun of Arataki Itto, and players will get another chance to summon the powerful 5-star Oni. Arataki Itto is a Claymore wielder who can use the Geo element to dish out massive amounts of damage to enemies. He is a close-quarters fighter, and fans who enjoy pummeling their foes with rapid strikes will definitely want to prepare for his return.

Arataki Itto is one of the game's strongest Geo DPS carries, and fans who are interested in summoning for him can find out more about his playstyle here.

Is Arataki Itto worth summoning in Genshin Impact?

Arataki Itto is one of Genshin Impact's most powerful Geo characters, and he will return to the banner for his first rerun in just a few days. Players who have been waiting for the banner to change may want to consider summoning Itto, as he is an immensely strong Geo Main DPS. He can deal tons of damage very quickly, unlike most Claymore users, and he has an incredible Elemental Burst that boosts his potential immensely.

Arataki Itto's banner will include three powerful 4-star characters: Chongyun, Gorou, and the first appearance of Kuki Shinobu.

Kuki Shinobu is a new 4-star character who wields a sword and the Electro element. She is the game's first Electro healer, meaning she will be able to fit in totally new team compositions and bring a lot of value to a roster. Fans who were planning on summoning Shinobu will definitely want to pull on Itto's banner for the best chance at getting her.

Aside from Shinobu, Itto provides some incredible value on his own, bringing some of the highest Geo DPS in the game. His Elemental Burst allows him to wield a massive club that switches his damage to full Geo while also boosting his ATK based on his Defense stat. In this state, Itto will deal hugely boosted damage, allowing him to tear through enemies with ease.

If players have been planning on summoning for a Geo damage carry, they won't want to overlook Arataki Itto, as he can perform well even on a free-to-play team. He even has an artifact set that is tailor-made for his playstyle in the Husk of Opulent Dreams set. Overall, Itto is a strong DPS contender that can consistently output a ton of damage and easily clear the Spiral Abyss with a good team of supports.

Players who are on the fence about summoning for Arataki Itto will definitely want to give his test run a try, as his unique playstyle is unlike most characters in the game.

With his special charged attacks and huge damage numbers, Itto is a satisfying main DPS to play and will be a great addition to a party. Genshin Impact's next banner will go live in just a few days, so players have time to save up Primogems for his rerun.

Genshin Impact's next banner will feature the return of Arataki Itto, and fans won't want to miss out.

