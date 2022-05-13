Best Artifacts and Weapons for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the game's upcoming 4-star Electro healer Kuki Shinobu, and building her will be quite interesting. Players will have the opportunity to switch between focusing on her healing abilities and boosting her Electro damage, making Shinobu a flexibile unit in team compositions.

Gamers will want to make sure that they equip Shinobu with the best artifacts and weapons, and fans can find some early theorycrafted builds for her. These builds will allow her to best support her team with her strong abilities and buffs.

Genshin Impact: Best build for Kuki Shinobu

When it comes to building Kuki Shinobu, Genshin Impact players have the option of either going for Elemental Mastery or an HP focus. The Elemental Mastery build will grant Shinobu some buffs to her healing and will allow her to synergize better with Elemental Reaction based team compositions.

However, the HP focused build does currently seem like the best build path, as it will directly increase her healing.

Palchamon🔞 @Palchamon So basically Kuki Shinobu can take the role of healer in a taser/superconduct comp?



4set Tenacity HP/EM/ER build?



Electro Kokomi? So basically Kuki Shinobu can take the role of healer in a taser/superconduct comp?4set Tenacity HP/EM/ER build?Electro Kokomi?

To boost her healing, players will want to stack extra HP on Shinobu, which makes the Tenacity of the Millelith set very useful. While she cannot provide her allies with shields, the uptime on her Elemental Skill will allow her to provide her allies with the ATK% bonus often, and the extra health will increase her overall healing output.

seth , semi-ia 🍃 9.3k primos for kuki ! 6/180 @shinomiyaaaa thinking of not pulling for kuki shinobu hours but if i do get her i'll slap my diona's 4pc noblesse on her thinking of not pulling for kuki shinobu hours but if i do get her i'll slap my diona's 4pc noblesse on her

Kuki Shinobu can also take advantage of the Noblesse Oblige set, though the bonus to her Elemental Burst damage does not seem ideal unless players utilize her in a burst focused comp with characters like the Raiden Shogun. Here is what they should look for statwise:

For healing builds, focus on HP% Main Stats

HP% Sands for healer, ATK% if not

Healing Bonus on the Goblet if going full into healing, Electro DMG Bonus if split

Best stats on other pieces, with a lean towards Elemental Mastery and HP

Best weapons for Kuki Shinobu

The Freedom-Sworn 5-star sword looks to be Kuki Shinobu's best weapon, as it provides her with a ton of Elemental Mastery while also allowing her to buff her allies through the weapon's increase to Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG.

For F2P options, players have the choice of either the Favonius Sword or the Iron Sting. The Iron Sting will grant Shinobu some extra damage and a ton of Elemental Mastery, while the Favonius Sword will allow her to generate a ton of extra energy for her allies.

Choosing the right weapon will come down to refinements and team placement for Kuki Shinobu.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Kuki Shinobu is definitely one that fans will want to give a try when she releases.

