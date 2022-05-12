How to get mint in Genshin Impact: Top 5 Mint locations

Genshin Impact offers players the chance to gather tons of materials as they explore its massive world, and mint is one of the most abundant. This blue and green plant can be seen growing pretty much everywhere and is used in a variety of recipes. Thanks to the Marvelous Merchandise event, players can also use it to trade-in for a ton of Primogems.

Fans who need to collect a ton of mint can find some of the best places to gather it here.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 places to find mint

Genshin Impact's world has a ton of plants to collect, with mint being one of the easiest ones to find. There are hundreds of mint plants scattered throughout each region of the game, and while they aren't typically found bunched up together, they still stick out like a sore thumb against the environment thanks to their bright blue coloring.

Players won't need mint for too many essential things in the game, though it can be used for many helpful recipes that can restore a ton of health. Mint is also required to create the blue dye, an essential material for the Serenitea Pot. Mint is also important for the Marvelous Merchandise event, as Liben will ask for it and some other plants in return for 40 Primogems. Here's where players can find plenty of mint in the game.

5) Stormbearer Point

Tons of mint can be found here (Image via Hoyoverse)

Stormbearer Point is home to plenty of ingredients to find, and mint is one of the most abundant. There is a lot of mint to pick here, and they are all found near the teleport waypoint.

4) Stormbearer Mountain

This grassy plain is home to lots of mint (Image via Hoyoverse)

Gamers on their way to the Anemo Hypostasis can locate mint here, as there is plenty of the blue-green plant growing along the path to the boss.

3) Near Mount Aocang

This stretch of land has tons of mint (Image via Genshin Impact)

This small region near Mount Aocang is home to a valley with abundant mint growing within it. Players can teleport to a nearby waypoint and begin picking the wild plant easily, and there is a lot to collect.

2) Windrise

This place has a lot of mint to collect (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can gather a lot of mint while walking down the road from Windrise as it is readily available to gather. They may even run into Chloris as they travel down the area, allowing them to purchase extra mint during their travels.

1) Asase Shrine

Asase Shrine is home to a massive amount of mint, and thanks to its lack of danger and relatively easy to navigate the landscape, it's easy to collect enough for any commission or recipe.

Genshin Impact's world is full of plants to harvest, and mint is one of the easiest to find.

