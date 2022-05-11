×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: All 5-star characters, weapons, and reruns revealed

Yelan and several other 5-stars will make their way to the game (Image via Genshin Impact)
Yelan and several other 5-stars will make their way to the game (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 11, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.7 will be arriving with several powerful 5-star characters and weapons for players to summon for. The update has been delayed significantly, and fans have been patiently waiting for the release of characters like Yelan and her signature bow, the Aqua Simulacra. These new 5-stars will be available once the update releases, along with the return of popular rerun characters like Xiao and Arataki Itto.

Players can learn more about what's coming in the new update here, along with the latest leaks on what to expect from update 2.7.

New 5-stars and reruns revealed in Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks

2.7 Banners Speculation #GenshinImpact #genshintwt #genshinleaks #genshin #原神 https://t.co/eiyvk9zRAB

Genshin Impact 2.7's upcoming release will bring some of the game's most anticipated characters back to the featured banner, giving fans another chance to summon for these powerful 5-stars. While it's uncertain exactly when the update will be released, leaks have been circulating about its contents for quite a while.

just #yelan #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/deTLsBxHrM

The first banner of the new update will likely feature Yelan, the game's newest 5-star character. She is a Hydro bow user who can provide her allies with a ton of utility, including crowd-control, Hydro application, and damage buffs. These abilities make her an amazing choice, and many players will want to pick her up during the banner.

Aqua Simulacra | 5-Star BowTo access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain-slash https://t.co/xucaahz49Q

Yelan will be released alongside the Aqua Simulacra, a 5-star bow that boosts her damage when she is close to enemies. This effect can even occur off-field, allowing her to support her allies even when she isn't physically present. This will be incredibly useful for her Elemental Burst, and the boost to her Crit DMG makes this bow a great choice.

Rerun banners

that Itto rerun banner is really calling my name https://t.co/Ma9AyfhLNY

Players can expect two rerun banners during this update, according to current leaks. Both of these banners will feature powerful main DPS units, with Arataki Itto and Xiao making their return to the banner. This rerun banner will also feature the new 4-star character Kuki Shinobu, allowing fans to bring the Arataki Gang together with one banner.

xiao’s rerun banner is almost here. manifesting him for you all. xiao wanters will be xiao havers! https://t.co/U3ubEKW6sw

To the surprise of many fans, it does appear that Xiao will be having his second rerun after only a few patches. Xiao is a powerful Anemo 5-star DPS, and he just received an artifact set that is perfect for his build. Gamers will want to give him another try when this update releases, as he may be even stronger than ever.

Weapon banners

[Uncle.Y][Reliable][2.7 Banner]First half:Yelan+XiaoWeapon:Primordial Jade Winged-Spear+若水(Sorry,I can't translate it)Second half: Arataki IttoWeapon:Memory of Dust+Redhorn Stonethresher4＊: Shinobu (with Itto), other unknown. https://t.co/dRuNCt5Sou

According to current leaks, the weapon banners for this update will contain the following:

  • Primordial Jade Spear + Aqua Simulacra
  • Redhorn Stonethresher + Memory of Dust

This first lineup will be ideal for Yelan and Xiao, while the second is better for Arataki Itto. The Memory of Dust is a catalyst that is best used with a Geo team, though there isn't currently a 5-star who can utilize it well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's latest update will feature some amazing banners, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी