Where to find radish in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

There are a number of ingredients to find in Genshin Impact's massive world, but some of them can be trickier to obtain than others.

A radish is a leafy plant that can be found growing in some places in the game world. They can also be discovered in produce boxes or bought from certain vendors.

Radishes are used for different things in Genshin Impact, including cooking and turning into Liben during the Marvelous Merchandise event. This event can reward a ton of Primogems, so players will want to make sure they have some extra radishes on hand.

5 best locations of radishes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's world is full of ingredients to farm and collect, and radishes are pretty easy to find.

However, there aren't many radishes to find in the game world. Players may need to go on expeditions and spend Mora to gather enough radishes for the several dishes that require them.

Players will need at least five radishes if they plan on turning in one of Liben's commissions during the Marvelous Merchandise event. Listed below are the locations of these veggies.

1) Springvale

Springvale has a lush garden (Image via official game)

Springvale's gardens are full of radishes. Players can explore the small town to pick up the leafy green vegetable.

2) Dawn Winery

Dawn Winery has gardens full of plants and vegetables (Image via official game)

Dawn Winery has quite a few plants growing in its gardens. Players will find plenty of radishes and carrots growing in this Winery.

3) Stone Gate

Players can find radishes growing nearby a house close to the Stone Gate of Liyue (Image via official game)

There is a small house near the Stone Gate of Liyue with several radishes growing nearby.

This house can be tricky to reach, so players should make sure they have plenty of stamina before they attempt the climb.

4) Near Bishui Plain

Players can obtain radishes and collect artifacts in Bishui Plain (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is another small house in Bishui Plain that has several radishes to collect.

Players will also have a few puzzles to solve here, and they can collect a ton of spare artifacts while exploring.

5) Wanmin Restaurant

Chef Mao has radishes available for order (Image via official game)

The easiest way to get radishes is to purchase them from Wanmin Restaurant.

Chef Mao sells 10 radishes a day for 315 Mora each, and players can easily get enough to complete Liben's commission this way.

